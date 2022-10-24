Take a trip back to Mondstadt Adventurers’ Guild in Adventurer’s Trials, the Genshin Impact Version 3.2 event!

“Branch Master Cyrus of the Mondstadt Adventurers’ Guild has prepared plenty of training challenges to help hone the minds and bodies of rookie adventurers. Nevertheless, he is not sure how hard these challenges are exactly, or whether those new recruits can actually pass. So, he has entrusted you with the work of testing these trials…”

Adventurer’s Trials

Event Rewards

420 Primogems

Talent Level-Up Materials 2 Philosophies of Freedom 2 Philosophies of Resistance 2 Philosophies of Ballad

Weapon Ascension Materials 2 Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic 2 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang 2 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator

Character Level-Up Materials 24 Adventurer’s Experience 4 Hero’s Wit

18 Mystic Enhancement Ore

140k Mora

Event Duration

The start and end date for this Genshin Impact event is currently unknown.

Eligibility

Adventurers must be Adventure Rank 20 to participate in the Genshin Impact 3.2 event Adventurer’s Trials

Event Overview

Help Branch Master Cyrus of the Adventurers’ Guild to test out the training challenges that he has prepared for rookie adventurers!

Complete designated challenges to obtain the corresponding rewards.

Each Sequential Trial requires you to pass three trial challenges in a fixed sequence at one go.

The three trial challenges for Fortuitous Trials will be randomly generated after you enter the Domain.

For each trial challenge, you are required to complete the challenge within the time limit with the specific trial character(s).

Event Gameplay

Players will have to think outside the box in Adventurer’s Trials! Use Yanfei and Klee to score some goals, Yelan to collect coins as fast as possible, or Beidou’s Elemental Skill to bat some slimes!

Other Details

There is one related Battle Pass mission.