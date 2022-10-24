Gaming
Genshin Impact 3.2 Event – Adventurer’s Trials
Take a trip back to Mondstadt Adventurers’ Guild in Adventurer’s Trials, the Genshin Impact Version 3.2 event!
“Branch Master Cyrus of the Mondstadt Adventurers’ Guild has prepared plenty of training challenges to help hone the minds and bodies of rookie adventurers. Nevertheless, he is not sure how hard these challenges are exactly, or whether those new recruits can actually pass. So, he has entrusted you with the work of testing these trials…”
Adventurer’s Trials
Event Rewards
- 420 Primogems
- Talent Level-Up Materials
- 2 Philosophies of Freedom
- 2 Philosophies of Resistance
- 2 Philosophies of Ballad
- Weapon Ascension Materials
- 2 Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic
- 2 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang
- 2 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator
- Character Level-Up Materials
- 24 Adventurer’s Experience
- 4 Hero’s Wit
- 18 Mystic Enhancement Ore
- 140k Mora
Event Duration
The start and end date for this Genshin Impact event is currently unknown.
Eligibility
Adventurers must be Adventure Rank 20 to participate in the Genshin Impact 3.2 event Adventurer’s Trials
Event Overview
Help Branch Master Cyrus of the Adventurers’ Guild to test out the training challenges that he has prepared for rookie adventurers!
Complete designated challenges to obtain the corresponding rewards.
Each Sequential Trial requires you to pass three trial challenges in a fixed sequence at one go.
The three trial challenges for Fortuitous Trials will be randomly generated after you enter the Domain.
For each trial challenge, you are required to complete the challenge within the time limit with the specific trial character(s).
Event Gameplay
Players will have to think outside the box in Adventurer’s Trials! Use Yanfei and Klee to score some goals, Yelan to collect coins as fast as possible, or Beidou’s Elemental Skill to bat some slimes!
Other Details
There is one related Battle Pass mission.
- Complete Sequential Trial: IV during the Adventurer’s Trials. (1500 BEP)