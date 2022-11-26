Published November 26, 2022

By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

Get your exploration team ready, Genshin Impact 3.3 event Across the Wilderness will have us chasing balloons all over iconic areas in Teyvat!

“The Adventurers’ Guild is hosting a special event titled “Across the Wilderness.” Find as many Wilderness Balloons as possible within the time limit to earn increasingly better rewards.”

Across the Wilderness

Event Rewards

Wilderness Compass

420 Primogems

Talent Level-Up Materials 4 Guide to Freedom 4 Guide to Resistance 4 Guide to Ballad

20 Hero’s Wit

280k Mora

Event Duration

The start and end date for this Genshin Impact event is currently unknown.

Eligibility

Adventurers must be Adventure Rank 20 and complete the Archon Quest “Song of the Dragon and Freedom” to participate.

Event Overview

After the event begins, a new route through the wilds will be available every day for a total of 5 days.

Observe the distribution of Wilderness Balloons for these routes, select the best Blessings, and collect as many balloons as you can to earn various rewards. The more Wilderness Balloons within the time limit, the better your rewards will be.

You can get different rewards based on the results you achieved for each different route.

Event Gameplay

After unlocking this mode, you will have to find as many Wilderness Balloons as possible within the time limit. The sooner you find all the balloons, the better your rating.

Before you enter a challenge, you can select a Blessing that can be activated during the challenge to obtain buffs.

Use the Wilderness Compass and expend its Blessed Energy to obtain said Blessing.

The aforementioned Energy will regenerate over time, and can be increased when you find Wilderness Balloons or come into contact with more Blessed Energy.

There are two different kinds of Wilderness Balloons in challenges.

When you find Harvest Balloons, you will increase the overall progress of your search for Wilderness Balloons.

When you find Sonar Balloons, several Harvest Balloons will appear around you, and these will disappear after a short time.

You can invite a friend to take part in challenges together with you. You will receive event rewards based on your Co-Op challenge results and this will be recorded under Co-Op Mode results.