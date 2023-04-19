Check out our Genshin Impact 3.6 event Brewing Developments guide for the recommended team comps to run. This event features trial characters in an arena!

“You and Paimon meet a certain strange student by the Wall of Samiel to the southwest of the rainforest. She seems to be trying to test some kind of mysterious creation…”

Brewing Developments

Thundergrass Resonance – Round 1

Brew Effectiveness (Buffs)

Wildergrass Brew The current active character gains 50% Dendro DMG Bonus. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Thunderous Brew The current active character gains 50% Electro DMG Bonus. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Enduring Brew All party members’ Energy Recharge increases by 60%. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Thundervine Brew After the character triggers Quicken, Aggravate, or Spread on opponents, these opponents will have all their Physical and Elemental RES decreased by 40% for 5s. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.



Suggested Team Composition

Alhaitham (Trial)

Yae Miko (Trial)

Nahida/Dendro MC/Collei/Tighnari Any Dendro character would do wonders here to activate Dendro Resonance. Nahida and Dendro MC are ideal since they can both stay off-field while letting Alhaitham or Raiden Shogun hog the spotlight for maximum damage.

Raiden Shogun/Kuki Shinobu/Sangonomiya Kokomi Raiden Shogun would be an alternative source of on-field Electro damage and would push Yae Miko onto her usual off-field duties. Both her and Kuki Shinobu will activate Electro Resonance, but the latter can offer healing as well. Choosing Sangonomiya Kokomi will deprive you of the Electro Resonance but will greatly aid your survivability if you need it.



Thundergrass Resonance – Round 2

Brew Effectiveness (Buffs)

Thunderous Brew The current active character gains 50% Electro DMG Bonus. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Chillwater Brew The current active character gains 50% Hydro DMG Bonus. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Encompassing Brew All party members’ Elemental Mastery increases by 200. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Furious Brew When the character’s HP decreases, all party members’ Elemental Mastery increases by 250 for 10S. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.



Suggested Team Composition

Sangonomiya Kokomi (Trial)

Yae Miko (Trial)

Raiden Shogun/Cyno/Any Electro On-Field DPS Yae Miko is an excellent off-field character, which opens up the possibility for an Electro on-field DPS to take the field in this composition. Raiden Shogun is once again a great choice here, but realistically any damage-oriented Electro character would perform well here.

Kamisato Ayato/Kaedehara Kazuha/Bennett This team composition is already complete, so a buffer would be the cherry on top. Kamisato Ayato can be used to buff ATK SPD with his Burst, but he can also be used as another source of on-field DMG while activating the Hydro Resonance. Kaedehara Kazuha is the ideal choice, as he can shred RES. In the event Ayato and Kazuha are not available, Bennett can make use of the small arena to have his Burst’s buff field cover a significant portion of it.



Thundergrass Resonance – Round 3

Brew Effectiveness (Buffs)

Perspicacious Brew The current active character’s ATK increases by 50%. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Intruding Brew After the character triggers Swirl on opponents, these opponents will have their DEF decreased by 25% for 5s. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Combination Brew The current active character deals 50% increased Normal and Charged Attack DMG. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Enduring Brew All party members’ Energy Recharge increases by 60%. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.



Suggested Team Composition

Wanderer (Trial)

Faruzan (Trial)

Healer (Sangonomiya Kokomi/Barbara/Qiqi) or Shielder (Zhongli/Yun Jin/Yanfei/Diona) Any character that provides healing for sustain or shielding to avoid Wanderer’s Attacks during his Skill would be great. The only downside to choosing Zhongli or Yun Jin would be the lack of elements to Swirl.

Buffer (Bennett/Yun Jin/Kamisato Ayato) Again, any character that provides buffs would work. Elemental choices would solve the problem borne from choosing Yun Jin or Zhongli as your Shielder in the 3rd spot.



Thermal Differential – Round 1

Brew Effectiveness (Buffs)

Inferno Brew The current active character gains 50% Pyro DMG Bonus. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Frosty Brew The current active character gains 50% Cryo DMG Bonus. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Smelting Brew After the character triggers Melt or Vaporize on opponents, all party members gain 50% All Elemental and Physical DMG Bonus for 5s. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Mending Brew When the character’s HP decreases, the affected character gains 50% increased Max HP for 10s and recovers 20% of their Max HP. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.



Suggested Team Composition

Dehya (Trial)

Kamisato Ayaka (Trial)

Swirl Support (Kaedehara Kazuha/Venti/Sucrose) Having a Swirl support would make it easier to trigger Elemental Reactions plus gain various buffs from the Anemo support you choose

Cryo Support (Diona/Qiqi/Ganyu/Shenhe) Diona and Qiqi will provide extra survivability, while Ganyu and Shenhe focus on having off-field Cryo applications.



Thermal Differential – Round 2

Brew Effectiveness (Buffs)

Chillwater Brew The current active character gains 50% Hydro DMG Bonus. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Inferno Brew The current active character gains 50% Pyro DMG Bonus. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Smelting Brew After the character triggers Melt or Vaporize on opponents, all party members gain 50% All Elemental and Physical DMG Bonus for 5s. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Strengthening Brew The current active character’s Max HP increases by 50%. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.



Suggested Team Composition

Yelan (Trial)

Hu Tao (Trial)

Any Pyro/Hydro DPS (Yoimiya/Kamisato Ayato) An additional Pyro or Hydro on-field DPS is recommended since the trial Hu Tao does not have 100% uptime on her skill. Yoimiya and Kamisato Ayato would be great since they would activate their respective Resonances, but any DPS would work.

Support/Survivability Bennett is a great filler here especially if a Hydro character was chosen for the third slot, that way both Pyro and Hydro resonances would be active. Shielders and Healers can also be chosen.



Thermal Differential – Round 3

Brew Effectivness (Buffs)

Frosty Brew The current active character gains 50% Cryo DMG Bonus. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Chillwater Brew The current active character gains 50% Hydro DMG Bonus. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Celerity Brew After switching characters, the current active character recovers 15 Energy. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Embrittling Brew After the character triggers Frozen on opponents, all party members’ CRIT DMG increases by 65% for 5s. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.



Suggested Team Composition

Kamisato Ayato (Trial)

Ganyu (Trial)

Cryo Support (Shenhe/Rosaria/Diona)

Shielder (Zhongli/Yun Jin) A Geo Shielder is recommended to give Ganyu the freedom to use her Charged Attack and to prevent unwanted Elemental Reactions.



Invasive Vitality – Round 1

Brew Effectiveness (Buffs)

Thunderous Brew The current active character gains 50% Electro DMG Bonus. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Wildergrass Brew The current active character gains 50% Dendro DMG Bonus. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Celerity Brew After switching characters, the current active character recovers 15 Energy. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Thundervine Brew After the character triggers Quicken, Aggravate, or Spread on opponents, these opponents will have all their Physical and Elemental RES decreased by 40% for 5s. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.



Suggested Team Composition

Cyno (Trial)

Tighnari (Trial)

Any Dendro (Nahida/Dendro MC/Alhaitham) If Alhaitham is chosen, Tighnari will have to function as off-field applicator.

Electro support (Kuki Shinobu/Raiden Shogun) Choose Kuki Shinobu if sustain is needed.



Invasive Vitality – Round 2

Brew Effectiveness (Buffs)

Inferno Brew The current active character gains 50% Pyro DMG Bonus. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Incineration Brew After the character triggers Burning on opponents, these opponents will have all their Physical and Elemental RES decreased by 40% for 5s. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Celerity Brew After switching characters, the current active character recovers 15 Energy. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Mending Brew When the character’s HP decreases, the affected character gains 50% increased Max HP for IOS and recovers 20% of their Max HP. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.



Suggested Team Composition

Dehya (Trial)

Nahida (Trial)

Any Dendro (Alhaitham/Tighnari/Dendro MC) OR Kaedehara Kazuha

Bennett

Invasive Vitality – Round 3

Brew Effectiveness (Buffs)

Encompassing Brew All party members’ Elemental Mastery increases by 200. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Vital Brew After the character triggers Bloom on opponents, these opponents will have all their Physical and Elemental RES decreased by 40% for 5s. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Mending Brew When the character’s HP decreases, the affected character gains 50% increased Max HP for IOS and recovers 20% of their Max HP. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Furious Brew When the character’s HP decreases, all party members’ Mastery increases by 250 for 10s. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.



Suggested Team Composition

Nahida (Trial)

Nilou (Trial)

Hydro or Dendro DMG (Kamisato Ayato/Tighnari/Dendro MC)

Support/Healer (Kaedehara Kazuha/Sangonomiya Kokomi)

Armed and Armored – Round 1

Brew Effectiveness (Buffs)

Chillwater Brew The current active character gains 50% Hydro DMG Bonus. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Inferno Brew The current active character gains 50% Pyro DMG Bonus. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Combination Brew The current active character deals 50% increased Normal and Charged Attack DMG. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Smelting Brew After the character triggers Melt or Vaporize on opponents, all party members gain 50% All Elemental and Physical DMG Bonus for 5s. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.



Suggested Team Composition

Yoimiya (Trial)

Kamisato Ayato (Trial)

Bennett

Any Hydro character (Sangonomiya Kokomi/Yelan/Barbara)

Armed and Armored – Round 2

Brew Effectiveness (Buffs)

Thunderous Brew The current active character gains 50% Electro DMG Bonus. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Frosty Brew The current active character gains 50% Cryo DMG Bonus. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Enduring Brew All party members’ Energy Recharge increases by 60%. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Ambush Brew The current active character deals 50% increased Elemental Burst DMG. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.



Suggested Team Composition

Raiden Shogun (Trial)

Kamisato Ayaka (Trial)

Off-field Cryo (Ganyu/Shenhe/Qiqi/Diona)

Any Electro (preferably off-field, like Yae Miko)

Armed and Armored – Round 3

Brew Effectiveness (Buffs)

Hardening Brew The current active character gains 60% Physical DMG Bonus. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Ambush Brew The current active character deals 50% increased Elemental Burst DMG. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Compromising Brew After the character triggers Superconduct on opponents, all party members gain 50% increased ATK for 5s. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.

Enduring Brew All party members’ Energy Recharge increases by 60%. This Shock-Boiled Brew Effect lasts 20s.



Suggested Team Composition

Raiden Shogun (Trial)

Eula (Trial)

Rosaria

Yun Jin/Kuki Shinobu

Event Rewards

Rewards are earned per score tier reached in each Challenge Stage. There are 4 Challenge Stages, and each of them award the following rewards:

Score 1000 points 90 Primogems 3 Guide to Admonition/Ingenuity/Praxis OR 18 Hero’s Wit 20000 Mora

Score 2000 points 20000 Mora 2 Hero’s Wit

Score 4000 points 20000 Mora 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore



If you’re only gunning for Primogems, scoring 1000 points is easily achieved with minimal effort and multipliers.

Eligibility

Players must reach Adventure Rank 20 to participate in this event.

Event Rules

During the first 8 days of the Brewing Developments event, one new challenge will be unlocked every 2 days. During each challenge, you can use characters provided by the event or your own to complete 3 consecutive combat rounds.

The Shock-Boiled Brew allocated for each round has 4 potential effects. The Shock-Boiling Device will automatically use the Shock-Boiled Brew and can randomly activate one or more effects for a certain period of time, providing tremendous support during combat.

The goal of the challenge is to defeat as many opponents as possible within the time limit to score points. When the challenge ends, you will receive medals based on this score.

Food and other items will not be available during these challenges.

Event Duration

The Genshin Impact 3.6 event Brewing Developments is currently underway, and is available until April 23rd, 2023 3:59 AM Server Time.