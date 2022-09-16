Genshin Impact animated series with Ufotable announced

It’s happening, ladies and gentlemen. Genshin Impact’s popularity has been rising ever since it was released in 2020. The 3D open-world game has been adored by fans for it’s collection of interesting characters, beautiful imagery, and a story that hooks you in from the get-go. It seemed inevitable that the franchise would expand beyond just the video game industry.

Today, Hoyoverse is starting its expansion of their critically-acclaimed franchise. Genshin Impact announced that they will be creating an animated series for their game. They are partnering with Ufotable, a well-known animation studio in Japan, for this long-term project.

A significant portion of the fanbase is already excited at the thought of Genshin Impact getting an anime. Let’s look at what we know so far about the upcoming animated series, and speculate on the potential content of the series.

Genshin Impact Animated Series – What We Know So Far?

Who is creating this animated series?

Genshin Impact is collaborating with Ufotable for the anime adaptation of their game. This revelation should excited hardcore fans of the game, as Hoyoverse has enlisted the help of one of the most prolific Japanese animation studios for this endeavor. Ufotable’s catalogue of creations will make any anime fan swoon in delight.

Their most popular work, of course, is the Demon Slayer series. Ufotable’s work on the animation of this series has been highly praised by fans. The distinctive and dynamic action scenes in Demon Slayer hooked many fans, as they were mesmerized by the art. If Genshin Impact gets the same level of treatment that Ufotable gave Demon Slayer, then it will more than likely look really good.

Aside from Genshin Impact and Demon Slayer, Ufotable has another notable series that is very familiar to anime fans: the Fate series. The animation studio has been in charge of making the many seasons and movies of Fate, and they’ve done a masterful job in all of them. Genshin fans are hoping that Ufotable brings the same level of hype to the animated series.

What will be the content of the Genshin Impact animated series?

At the time of writing, there’s still no information on what will be the contents of the Genshin Impact animated series. However, based on the trailer, we can make some educated guesses on what we can expect to see from the series.

The trailer for the Genshin Impact anime primarily features Mondstadt, the first region of the game. While the city is not shown, most of the terrain and architecture shown in the trailer harken to the German-themed city. It’s also worth noting that the Dragonspine Mountain (also located in Mondstadt) was seen in the trailer.

The trailer also shows the two main protagonists of the game: Aether and Lumine. Based off of these facts, we can speculate that the Genshin Impact animated series will more than likely follow the canonical story of the game. Some are also speculating a possible prequel set just before the start of the story mode of the game.

When will the Genshin Impact animated series be released?

At this point, there’s no official word on when the Genshin Impact anime will be released. The only time-related information in the tweet is a statement saying that this is a “long-term collaboration”. That could mean that production has just started, or the collaboration was just made official today.

In any case, this is an exciting development for Genshin Impact fans. Based from the studio’s body of work, we can expect a good product from them.