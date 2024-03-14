Excited for Father? Check out this Arlecchino materials and pre-farming guide to raise her as strong as possible, as soon as Arlecchino gets released on Genshin Impact Version 4.6.
Pre-farming for a Level 90 Arlecchino
First, here are the materials she needs to get to level 90.
Arlecchino Ascension Materials
- 168 Rainbow Roses(Fontaine Local Specialty: Nazuchi Beach)
- Primary Ascension Materials:
- 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver
- 9 Agnidus Agate Fragment
- 9 Agnidus Agate Chunk
- 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone
- Fatui drops:
- 18 Recruit's Insignia
- 30 Sergeant's Insignia
- 36 Lieutenant's Insignia
- Golem Captain drops:
- 46 Fragment of a Golden Melody
- 420,000 Mora
- 412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)
Get Rainbow Roses
There are 81 Rainbow Roses that can be found in Fontaine. Thankfully, they're all above ground and are found en masse. You should need 3-4 batches of these (give yourself some leeway to miss some), which means you can finish this in 6-8 days (or in about an hour if you're allowed to invade other players' worlds.)
Next: The Mob Drops
The Agnidus Agate materials can be acquired from Pyro field bosses (like the Pyro Whopperflower) or via the Alchemy Table.
You can get the Insignia drops from Fatui Skirmishers, Agents, and Cicin Mages. Use the Adventurer's Handbook to get in-game waypoints to their locations. Alternatively, you can also get these by crafting them.
Unfortunately, the Golem Captain cannot be prefarmed. This is a Field Boss that will be added in version 4.6, along with Arlecchino.
Arlecchino Materials: Talents
Here are all of the materials that Arlecchino needs to max one Talent. If you're planning to 10/10/10 her, you need three times as much.
- Fatui drops:
- 6 Recruit's Insignia
- 22 Sergeant's Insignia
- 31 Lieutenant's Insignia
- Talent Level-Up Materials:
- 3 Teachings of Order
- 21 Guide to Order
- 38 Philosophies of Order
- ??? Weekly Boss Drops:
- 6 ???
- 1 Crown of Insight
- 1.6525 million Mora
The Talent Books you can get every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday (Server Time) from the Fontaine Talent Book Domain underwater, just north of Poisson. Again, you need a lot of these, especially the highest rarity one (Philosophies of Order). If you're good on Mora, this is what you should be farming until her release unless you already have an Artifact Set in mind for her. However, there will be a new Artifact Set that will release in Version 4.6 that is thought to be a good fit for her, so it's best if you don't farm Artifacts yet.
The Weekly Boss drop is not pre-farmable, as the one she needs will be released in Genshin Impact Version 4.6 alongside her. Instead, you can farm Dream Solvent from the other Weekly Bosses (Trounce Domains).
If you need Mora, do the Ley Lines. I suggest doing the Mondstadt or Liyue ones so you also farm the Fatui drops in the process.
Crowns of Insights are incredibly rare materials. You only need 3 in total if you want to max all of her Talents, though. You can get these from limited-time events, so make sure you complete them!
Pre-Farming for Arlecchino's Weapon
Arlecchino's Signature Weapon is called “Crimson Moon's Semblance” and also requires a considerable amount of materials.
To upgrade Crimson Moon's Semblance to Level 90, here are all of the materials you will need:
- Weapon Ascension Materials
- 5 Broken Goblet of the Pristine Sea
- 14 Wine Goblet of the Pristine Sea
- 14 Silver Goblet of the Pristine Sea
- 6 Golden Goblet of the Pristine Sea
- Clockwork Meka drops
- 15 Meshing Gear
- 23 Mechanical Spur Gear
- 27 Artificed Dynamic Gear
- Golem Guard drops
- 23 Ruined Hilt
- 27 Splintered Hilt
- 41 Still-Smoldering Hilt
Weapon Ascension Materials
You can get these from the Fontaine Weapon Ascension Material domain every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Mob Drops
The Clockwork Mekas are found all across Fontaine – refer to your Adventurer's Guide to track down some of them and get their drops!
The Golem Guard drops are not pre-farmable, thanks to them being added only on the Version 4.6 update.
