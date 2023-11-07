Charlotte is finally playable with Genshin Impact Version 4.2! Check out her Skills, Materials, Talents, and more.

Charlotte is finally playable with the Genshin Impact Version 4.2 update! Check out Charlotte's Skills, Materials, Talents, and more here.

Charlotte Details

Fontaine’s famous newspaper The Steambird has a veritable legion of reporters it can call upon, each with their own area of expertise. Some specialize in celebrity gossip, others follow the word on the street, while others still focus on political affairs…

But among them all, there is one that stands head and shoulders above the rest thanks to her seemingly boundless reserve of energy and perseverance — the inimitable Charlotte.

“Lens of Verity” Charlotte is a 4-star Cryo character wielding a Catalyst. This makes her the first 4-star Cryo Catalyst and the second one overall, with the first one being Wriothesley who was released one version prior.

Her Constellation is Hualina Veritas, meaning “Crystalline Truth.” Her birthday is on April 10th.

Charlotte's Ascension Stat is Bonus ATK%, gaining up to 24% on max Ascension.

Who are the Charlotte voice actors?

For the English voiceover, Charlotte is played by Maya Aoki Tuttle, known for her roles as Josha (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom), Eido (Destiny 2: Lightfall), and P.A.I.G.E. (Kerbal Space Program 2).

Waki Azumi does Charlotte’s JP voice. Her previous roles include Baobhan Sith (Fate/Grand Order), Suzuya and Kumano (Azur Lane), and Special Week (Uma Musume Pretty Derby).

Charlotte Ascension Materials

To fully level Charlotte up to level 90, she requires the following materials.

168 Beryl Conch

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Cryo Hypostases, Cryo Regisvine, and more): 1 Shivada Jade Sliver 9 Shivada Jade Fragment 9 Shivada Jade Chunk 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

Clockwork Meka drops: 18 Meshing Gear 30 Mechanical Spur Gear 36 Artificed Dynamic Gear

Experimental Field Generators drops: 46 Tourbillon Device

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Charlotte Talent Materials

Each of Charlotte's three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to level 10.

Clockwork Meka drops: 6 Meshing Gear 22 Mechanical Spur Gear 31 Artificed Dynamic Gear

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Justice 21 Guide to Justice 38 Philosophies of Justice

All-Devouring Narwhal Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Lightless Silk String

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Charlotte Skills

Normal Attack: Cool-Color Capture

Normal Attack

Taking aim at targets using Monsieur Verite, her custom Kamera, Charlotte performs up to 3 consecutive attacks, dealing Cryo DMG.

Charged Attack

Consumes a fixed amount of Stamina, and after a moment's preparation, will deploy Monsieur Verite to deal AoE Cryo DMG.

Plunging Attack

Gathering the power of Cryo, Charlotte plunges toward the ground, dealing DMG to all opponents in her path and dealing AoE Cryo DMG upon landing.

Arkhe: Pneuma

At certain intervals, upon using a Charged Attack, Charlotte will cause a Spiritbreath Thorn to descend and pierce opponents, dealing Pneuma-aligned AoE Cryo DMG.

Elemental Skill: Framing: Freezing Point Composition

Using the keen instincts of an ace reporter, Charlotte uses her photography skills to produce different effects based on whether the ability is Tapped or Held.

Tap Takes a snapshot using Monsieur Verite, dealing AoE Cryo DMG to opponents in front of her and applying Snappy Silhouette to a maximum of 5 opponents. During this effect's duration, it will deal Cryo DMG to affected opponents at intervals.

Hold Popping Monsieur Verite's viewfinder open, Charlotte enters Composition Mode, and during this time, the viewfinder will expand as you hold until you reach a Finisher Frame state. In this state, Charlotte can move and change direction freely. When the hold state ends, Monsieur Verite will deal Cryo DMG to all opponents locked on within the viewfinder, and apply the same Snappy Silhouette as Tap Mode does to them. If you unleash this ability only after reaching Finisher Frame, you will instead apply Focused Impression, which lasts longer and deals more DMG, although the Skill CD will be longer. Composition Mode lasts a maximum of 15s and allows a maximum of 5 opponents to be selected.



“Press photography requires simple shots with exceptional theming, but most of all, you need to have a knack for capturing the moment!”

Elemental Burst: Still Photo: Comprehensive Confirmation

Condensing ice to create The Steambird's signature, Charlotte creates a Newsflash Field that will deal AoE Cryo DMG and restores HP for all nearby party members based on Charlotte's ATK.

Newsflash Field

While the ability is active, Monsieur Verite will deal Cryo DMG at intervals to opponents within its AoE.

Will continuously restore HP to active character(s) within its AoE based on Charlotte's ATK.

“Hearing stories from multiple perspectives to recreate what really happened is key to a good report… I mean, that's how you can pick the best angle for your article!”

Charlotte Passive Skills

First-Person Shutter

After activating the Special Analysis Zoom Lens, Charlotte's “Framing: Freezing Point Composition” Hold Mode cannot trigger its original effects, but instead enables her to take photos in a rather unique manner…

Moment of Impact

When opponents marked by “Focused Impression” are defeated, Framing: Freezing Point Composition's CD will be decreased by 2s. This CD decrease can be triggered 4 times every 12s.

Diversified Investigation

When the party contains 1/2/3 Fontainians other than herself, Charlotte gains a 5%/10%/15% Healing Bonus. When the party contains 1/2/3 non-Fontainians, Charlotte gains a 5%/10%/15% Cryo DMG Bonus.

Charlotte Constellations

A Need to Verify Facts

After Still Photo: Comprehensive Confirmation heals a character, it will mark them with Verification, which will heal them once every 2s for 80% of Charlotte's ATK. This effect lasts 6s.

A Duty to Pursue Truth

When using Framing: Freezing Point Composition, when Monsieur Verite hits 1/2/3 (or more) opponents, Charlotte's own ATK will be increased by 10%/20%/30% for 12s.

An Imperative to Independence

Increases the Level of Still Photo: Comprehensive Confirmation by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

A Responsibility to Oversee

When Still Photo: Comprehensive Confirmation hits an opponent marked by Snappy Silhouette or Focused Impression, it will deal 10% more DMG and restore 2 Energy to Charlotte. This restoration can be triggered 5 times every 20s.

A Principle of Conscience

Increases the Level of Framing: Freezing Point Composition by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

A Summation of Interest

When the active character's Normal and Charged Attacks hit an opponent marked by Framing: Freezing Point Composition's Focused Impression, Monsieur Verite will initiate a coordinated attack that deals 180% of Charlotte's ATK as AoE Cryo DMG and heals active character(s) within the AoE for 42% of Charlotte's ATK. This effect can be triggered once every 6s and both DMG and healing dealt in this way will be considered as having been done by Charlotte's Elemental Burst.

Other Charlotte Details

Charlotte's Namecard is named “Charlotte: Exclusive.”

“One, I've written an exclusive, and it's going to generate a lot of buzz for sure! Two, the newspaper said the situation is developing too slowly, so they're changing to a press release instead… Three, the person writing the press release will be in the Opera Epiclese as the defendant tomorrow, so they've decided to run my piece after all!”

Charlotte's Special Dish is called “Exclusive Scoop: Gourmet Column”, made by cooking Fish and Chips with Charlotte.

Restores 130 Stamina.

Charlotte's specialty. A snack that she stuffed in your hands while you accompany her on a relentless pursuit of exclusive scoops. You glance at her skipping beside you, and the excited rhythm of her steps slowly overlaps with the crackling of crispy fried fish fillets in your mouth… Though this latest news has yet to be turned into a finished story, the joy and contentment in your heart has already reached its peak.

Her outfit is named “All is Overt Through My Lens.”

Charlotte's outfit. “If your reporting isn't real enough, it's because you're not close enough.” Charlotte often has this to say about journalism. Sometimes, however, she adds: “But of course, maybe it's that the lens you're using just isn't that great.”

Details and images from Honey Impact.