Genshin Impact Leaks: Candace Gameplay Preview

Candace is an upcoming character for Genshin Impact Version 3.1. See her animations in the Candace Gameplay Preview below.

All of the footage and information below is taken from the Beta version of Genshin Impact, and should not be treated as the final product. All of these are subject to changes, and may also have slight spoilers pertaining to the upcoming Desert area.

Before moving on with this preview, it might be a good idea to check Candace’s Skills, Talents, Constellations, and more so you won’t be lost. She is a 4 star Hydro Polearm, and is the first 4 star Hydro character to be added in Genshin Impact since the game released with Xingqiu and Barbara.

Currently, Candace’s gameplay doesn’t really clarify her role but she’ll definitely be useful in some Hydro-centric parties as she can infuse her whole party’s normal attacks with Hydro.

Here are Candace’s battle talents:

Normal Attack: Gleaming Spear – Guardian Stance

Normal Attack

Performs up to four consecutive spear strikes.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Sacred Rite: Heron’s Sanctum

Candace’s fighting style is capable of warding of an entire tide of foes.

Tap

Rushes forward with her shield, dealing Hydro DMG.

Hold

Raises her shield to block incoming attacks from nearby opponents, forming a barrier that absorbs DMG based on her Max HP and absorbs Hydro DMG 250% more effectively. This barrier lasts until the Elemental Skill is unleashed.

After holding for a certain period of time, Candace will finish charging, and when the skill button is released, the skill duration expires, or when the barrier is broken, she will perform a leaping strike that deals Hydro DMG to opponents in front of her.

“The oath of the guardians is more stalwart yet than the shields they inherit.”

Elemental Burst: Sacred Rite: Wagtail’s Tide

Raising her weapon on high, Candace calls upon a divine blessing that deals AoE Hydro DMG based on her Max HP and confers the Prayer of the Crimson Crown on all your party members.

Prayer of the Crimson Crown

This effect has the following properties: Characters deal increased Elemental DMG with their Normal Attacks. Whenever a character takes the field, they will unleash a rippling wave of water that deals Hydro DMG to nearby opponents. There is a limited number of waves that can be triggered in the duration of this skill. Active Sword, Claymore, and Polearm-wielding character(s) under this effect will obtain a Hydro Infusion.



“This secret rite has been passed down through Candace’s clan from generation to generation. Though the old faiths have become lost over the years, the sands still protect the heirs of the ancient realm.”

Candace Gameplay and Animations

Candace is unique in that she also has a shield, making her the only character in the game to do so. Her skills center around the use of this shield, which combined with her fighting style, makes for distinctive attack animations.

Starting from her idle animations, the first of which she brandishes her shield as it emits a faint glow and the outer ring spins around. Her other animation shows her seemingly praying, and her necklace glowing in power.

Candace’s normal attack animations are oddly satisfying; she does a shield bash for her second attack and she throws her spear/polearm for the final one of the combo. All of the animations weave beautifully with the next one, even the animation for her recovering after the javelin-like throw looks smooth.

Her Elemental Skill has two animations, one for the Tap and another for the Hold. If tapped, the Skill causes Candace to do a shield bash, with water droplets emanating from the shield. The Hold variant looks more visually appealing, as the pointy edges of her shield extend and form a triangle, and the Hydro glow also grows stronger. Her weapon also gains a blue shade during this, but it’s unknown whether this is intended. After the Skill button is released, she slams the ground with the polearm and Hydro particles spike out from under her.

When casting her Elemental Burst, Candace holds her polearm high up in the air and a splash of Hydro originates from her. An image of a bird-like symbol flashes for a moment. This infuses her and her party’s attacks with Hydro, so this causes all of the regular golden trails of weapons to turn a blue hue.

