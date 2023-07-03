Meet Lyney, one of the first few playable characters from Fontaine in Genshin Impact!

“Spectacle of Phantasmagoria” Lyney Reveal

"Sometimes it distracts with a feint, others it pretends to slip up and reveal a flaw… When things get serious, sleight of hand dazzles more than the magic itself. Can you guess what it is?"#GenshinImpact #Lyney pic.twitter.com/t72X41eQXb — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 3, 2023

Lyney, along with her twin sister Lynette, first appeared in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview. They were the featured characters for Act IV, Fontaine. The twins, along with their youngest brother Freminet, were all revealed to be playable characters in Genshin Impact Version 4.0.

He is a Pyro character as confirmed by the official Lyney reveal. Unofficial data suggests that Lyney is a 5-star Bow character. His Astrolabe name is “Felis Fuscus” meaning Black Cat, and his affiliation is the Celebrated Magician of the Court of Fontaine.

Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet are all expected to become playable come Genshin Impact Version 4.0, scheduled on August 16, 2023.

At the time of his reveal, only Kirara has a voice line that references him:

“So I met this magician in Fontaine who could make anything disappear, then make it reappear out of thin air! He must've used some kind of youkai power to make that happen, right? Hmm… Is he a youkai too, then?”

Who are the Lyney voice actors?

For the English voiceover, Daman Mills voices Lyney. Mills also voices Blade from Honkai: Star Rail, Frieza from the Dragon Ball series, and Weiss from Final Fantasy VII Remake.

For the Japanese voiceover, Hiro Shimono provides Lyney's voice. He voices Zenitsu Agatsuma in Demon Slayer: Kmetsu no Yaiba, Rex from the Xenoblade Chronicles series, and Yone from League of Legends.

Lyney Official Introduction: Those flowers in the mirror… who are they for?

With the possible exception of the trials held at the Opera Epiclese, Lyney and Lynette's magic show is without a doubt the best live performance in the Court of Fontaine.

Judgment uses truth to deliver justice. Magic uses facade to reach people's hearts.

Even if the whole audience knows that everything that takes place on stage is simply trickery and deception, they'll still be dazzled when they're brought face to face with a miracle. Long before the magician's elegant curtain call, the thunder of the cheering and applause will be deafening.

On stage, Lyney is a Great Magician in the eyes of all. Off stage, he's a reliable older brother, courteous visitor, and devoted friend.

His every move is a pleasant surprise, every word a reason to smile. His whole being is like an indecipherable enigma that you just can't help trying to solve.

If you suddenly find yourself so close to him that you're confiding your innermost thoughts, don't be too surprised.

After all, what is a magician if not an expert in stealing hearts?