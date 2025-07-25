With Thursday's trade of first baseman Josh Naylor, it feels like the Arizona Diamondbacks are leaning towards selling before the upcoming MLB trade deadline. The team's odds at making the postseason were getting slimmer and slimmer as these last few weeks have passed. After dealing Naylor, could Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen make another move involving some of his starting pitching? MLB insider Mark Feinsand discussed the possibility on Friday on MLB Network, as the network posted the exchange on X (formerly Twitter).

“Will The D-Backs move Merrill Kelly or Zac Gallen after trading Josh Naylor yesterday?” posted MLB's official account on the social media platform. “@Feinsand mentions the Blue Jays and Yankees as “logical” landing spots. ‘I expect they will both be moved.'”

A Diamondbacks fire sale could certainly change things at the upcoming deadline. If that happens, then Naylor would only be the first piece moved. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez has been the belle of the ball so far, as many contenders have asked about his services. Gallen and Kelly could help fortify a contender's rotation, especially if the Yankees and Blue Jays can swing a deal for them. Both teams are vying for first place in the AL East. Would a trade for one of these starters help them gain an edge?

Diamondbacks could have fire sale at upcoming MLB trade deadline

It feels like both starters could help both teams in this scenario. Kelly in Toronto and Gallen in the Bronx feels a bit more likely at the moment. Especially if the Yankees try and swing a deal involving one of the starters and Suarez. There are a lot of moving variables as the trade deadline approaches. If Hazen and the Diamondbacks are going to undergo a fire sale, then they will try and extract as much value out of their current trade chips as possible.

Of course, a major reason why Arizona has struggled this year is injuries. So many key contributors have missed time, leading to the Snakes sliding down the standings. Because of this, Hazen likely won't deal any potential long-term pieces. That way, Arizona can add in the offseason and make another playoff push in 2026. At this time though, just how far will Hazen and the Diamondbacks brass gut their current roster? By the end of next week, the baseball world will know for sure.