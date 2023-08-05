The Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Special Program Livestream revealed a lot of new additions to the game, including the new region Fontaine, multiple new characters, enemies, and a whole mode of exploration! Read ahead for our Genshin Impact 4.0 Livestream Recap!

Genshin Impact 4.0 Livestream Recap

You can find the full VOD of the Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Special Program live stream here.

New Area – Fontaine

Genshin Impact 4.0 welcomes Travelers to Teyvat's fifth region: Fontaine, the Land of Hydro! Ruled by the Hydro Archon Furina, also known as Focalors, the justice-governed region features a new cast of characters that the Traveler and Paimon will meet in their journey. The trailer also featured some returning characters, like Childe who asks Fontaine's Grand Champion, Clorinde, to a duel!

A new area also means a whole new Achievement Category, one-time Domains, Commissions, Reputations, Viewpoints, Fish Ponds, and more.

This means players will have to go around again collecting Hydroculi.

New Exploration Mechanic – Diving

Of course, there's no better way to explore the Land of Hydro than diving right in. This update will add the underwater diving mechanic, allowing players to freely explore the depths of Fontaine's waters. The Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program stream featured a talk with the developers and how painstaking the process of adding this system was, and told the story of how they overcame these hurdles.

New Character – Lyney

“Sometimes it distracts with a feint, others it pretends to slip up and reveal a flaw… When things get serious, sleight of hand dazzles more than the magic itself. Can you guess what it is?”

“Spectacle of Phantasmagoria” Lyney is expected to be playable in Genshin Impact Version 4.0. He is a 5-star Pyro Bow character and is one of the first characters from Fontaine to be playable.

Learn more about this flashy magician here!

New Character – Lynette

“In direct contrast to her older brother, who refers to himself as ‘the greatest magician in all Teyvat', Lynette might possibly be the lowest-profile Magician's Assistant in the land.”

“Multi-Function Magic Assistant” Lynette is a 4-star Anemo Sword character. More details about her can be found here!

New Character – Freminet

“Did you see that? As the dove emerged from the hat, the corner of Freminet's mouth turned up very slightly. Imagine how he'd react if we could find a way to make a whole flock of them fly out! After all, as his big brother, it's my duty to make him laugh.”

— Lyney winked as he discussed with Lynette after a rehearsal.

“Yearning for Unseen Depths” Freminet is a 4-star Cryo Claynmore character. Learn more about Freminet's kit here!

Event Wish Banners

The first half banner will feature Lyney in his debut banner, Conjuring Chiaroscuro! This will run alongside Yelan's rerun banner. Lynette will be a featured 4-star character in both banners.

The second half banner will feature reruns of both Zhongli and Childe. Freminet, the final new character for Genshin Impact 4.0, will be a featured 4-star in this half.

New Weapons

Genshin Impact Version 4.0 is adding a total of twelve new weapons, including five new craftable weapons for Fontaine, five new Battle Pass weapons, a new 5-star weapon, and the final new weapon from fishing in Fontaine. You can read about all of them here.

New 5-star Bow – The First Great Magic

This weapon is Lyney‘s signature weapon.

Base ATK at Lv. 90: 608

CRIT DMG at Lv. 90: 66.2%

Parsifal the Great: DMG dealt by Charged Attacks increased by 16%. For every party member with the same Elemental Type as the wielder (including the wielder themselves), gain 1 Gimmick stack. For every party member with a different Elemental Type from the wielder, gain 1 Theatrics stack. When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Gimmick stacks, ATK will be increased by 16%/32%/48%. When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Theatrics stacks, Movement SPD will be increased by 4%/7%/10%.

A stage prop once used by a past “Great Magician.” Its final secret was that it was also a weapon beyond the pale.

Fleuve Cende Ferryman (4-star Sword)

Obtained through the Fishing merchant in Fontaine.

Base ATK at Lv. 90: 510

Energy Recharge at Lv. 90: 45.9%

Ironbone: Increases Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by 8/10/12/14/16%. Additionally, increases Energy Recharge by 16/20/24/28/32% for 5s after using an Elemental Skill.

A handy length of abandoned copper pipe that was once used as a weapon. It was famous — or infamous, depending — in some circles.

New Artifact Sets

Golden Troupe

2-Pc: Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 20%.

4-Pc: Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 25%. Additionally, when not on the field, Elemental Skill DMG will be further increased by 25%. This effect will be cleared 2s after taking the field.

Marechaussee Hunter

2-Pc: Normal and Charged Attack DMG +15%

4-Pc: When current HP increases or decreases, CRIT Rate will be increased by 12% for 5s. Max 3 stacks.

New Enemies

Fontaine will have lots of new monsters, but two of the most eye-catching ones are the Icewind Suite and Emperor of Fire and Iron.

Icewind Suite

“A Clockwork Dancer developed by the Fontaine Research Institute.

Bossuet originally intended for Clockwork Dancers to be works of art that transcended the era of mechanical reproduction. But after Bossuet was forced to resign, the project was taken over by Maillardet, who had his own unique understanding of what he wanted to achieve. As a result, while its features were perfected during the course of its development, the Clockwork Dancer gradually strayed from Bossuet's original vision.”

Emperor of Fire and Iron

” One of the two sovereigns who once stood at the apex of the aberrant species of the Fontemer, and the subject of many a tale among sailors.

An Armored Crab that avoids predation, and can keep hunting and eating, will continue to grow, continually seeking out suitable shells to become its new armor. But eventually, it became simply too gargantuan. Before the first flood period, a massive Armored Crab once attacked a ship, and was finally forced back into the depths by Basil Elton, who had not yet been reinstated as a naval commander.

Imagine this world: All of humanity has been purged from Teyvat, and the ever-growing Emperor of Fire and Iron eventually wears the Palais Mermonia upon its body like a luxurious coat of white stone. Of course, in such a world, there naturally would be no-one to call it, half-jokingly and half in awe, the “Emperor of Fire and Iron.””

New System Changes

The Party Setup screen is getting an overhaul! Now, each playable character has a unique entrance animation and is more dynamically placed.

Genshin Impact is also introducing Global Illumination in certain areas of Teyvat to further enhance lighting effects and boost realism.

New Events

Reaching Adventure Rank 25 will grant players a free invite to Lynette! Visit the event page “The Curtain Never Falls on Magic” to claim the reward.

The main event for Genshin Impact 4.0 is “Mega Meka Melee”.

In the Court of Fontaine, Leschots Clockwork Workshop is preparing for a major commission, but some complications seem to have arisen.

A free Bennett will be given away during this event.

The other events in this version are

Relic Records: Creations of the Hydro Nation “The adventure continues as you and Paimon finally arrive in Fontaine. Various splendid landscapes await you in this nation…”

Studies in Light and Shadow: A Fontaine of Enchantment “In Fontaine's countryside, a man named Bresson seems to have encountered some trouble…”

Verdict of Blades “In a hidden mirage in Fontaine, opponents whose origins are shrouded in mystery are raring for a fight… Defeat legions of formidable enemies and advance towards the crown of ‘Teyvat's Strongest'!”



Genshin Impact Version 4.0 is scheduled to hit live servers globally on August 16, 2023. For more Gaming news, check out our newsroom.