Xianyun, also known as Cloud Retainer, has been officially revealed as a playable character in Genshin Impact.

Cloud Retainer is an adeptus that takes the form of a white crane. Now, she is officially confirmed to be a playable character in her human form named Xianyun. Check out the Xianyun, or Cloud Retainer, reveal that was posted on official HoYoverse accounts.

“Passerine Herald” Xianyun Reveal

#GenshinImpact "A new resident in the city, you say? Oh, it's Cloud— I mean, #Xianyun. Don't be fooled by her usual manner… She's someone you can truly rely on when the going gets tough. If you ever find yourself in trouble, just tell her — I'm sure she'd be willing to help."… pic.twitter.com/ZBLl5Zpr5v — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 18, 2023

Cloud Retainer, now known as Xianyun, is becoming playable in Genshin Impact Version 4.4. Although she has been a long-time resident of Liyue in her adeptus form along with Ganyu and Shenhe, her Xianyun persona seems to be taking on the role of a “new resident in Liyue Harbor.” She has had other official appearances using her human form, most notably the “Story Teaser – Echoes of the Heart”.

Xianyun is an Anemo character. Her Constellation is named “Grus Serena,” literally meaning Serene Crane in Latin.

Unofficial data suggests that Xianyun is a 5-star Catalyst character, with her kit centered around Plunge Attacks.

Who are the Xianyun voice actors?

It's expected that Xianyun will have the same voice actors as Cloud Retainer.

This means she will most probably be voiced by Stephanie Panisello in the English voiceover. Her previous roles include Claire Redfield from the newer entries in the Resident Evil franchise, Betty Ross from What If…?, and several characters from Octopath Traveler II.

Mana Nakitomi might be her Japanese voice actress, who also played F-Sha from Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution, Hamaji from Summertime Rendering, and Taiyo Hayakawa from Chainsaw Man.

Xianyun Official Introduction – Chivalrous Shadow, Shrouded in Cloud

“A new resident in the city, you say? Oh, it's Cloud— I mean, Xianyun. Don't be fooled by her usual manner… She's someone you can truly rely on when the going gets tough. If you ever find yourself in trouble, just tell her — I'm sure she'd be willing to help.”

— Madame Ping

Everyone has something to say about Xianyun: “That tall woman with the updone hair,” “that bespectacled artisan,” or perhaps “that talkative new neighbor.” They all say different things, but together they paint a picture of the impression she leaves — of someone who's witty, chatty, warm-hearted, and easy to get along with.

But that's not how Xianyun sees herself. In her own eyes, she's inarticulate, reserved, and unyieldingly proud. Aside from her mastery of mechanics and knack for making all kinds of little trinkets, it's an entirely different image from how others would describe her.

Some curious individuals, seeing how her mannerisms and bearing set her apart from ordinary folk, are convinced that she's a heroine — so they go around trying to uncover her heroic backstory and whether she goes by any other names.

Ask the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor's consultant, and with a wave of his hand, he'd say: “Xianyun? We're not well acquainted, but going by her name, she sounds like a good person.”

Ask Madame Ping from Yujing Terrace, and she'd nod and reply: “Xian… Oh, Xianyun? We've crossed paths, yes… She's a good person, you know. Once you've met, you'll find that your days seem to go by much more smoothly.”

Ask Ganyu, and she'd nod too: “She is a heroine, but a very discreet one — hence why she's living incognito in Liyue Harbor.”

Ask Shenhe, and she'd respond pensively: “Xianyun… Of course, she's a master. Whatever you do, you must not offend her.”

As it turns out, such speculations are not wrong. There's far more to Xianyun than meets the eye, but those who know the full story are few indeed. If someone was to address her as “Cloud Retainer”… Well, people would know her instantly, and you'd hear a torrent of praise flow her way: “Who doesn't know Cloud Retainer? Noble, brave, loyal, and wise… A most worthy friend if ever there was one!”

So try asking Xianyun herself then: “Are you a heroine? Surely you're not… an adeptus?”

You catch the new resident just as she's working on her latest invention, her pride and joy — what she calls an “Exquisite Mini Broth Pot.” She's too absorbed to take the question seriously, so she simply waves it off as a load of old nonsense and tells you not to bother her while she's busy.

As for what exactly an Exquisite Mini Broth Pot is… No one really knows, other than having been told that it brings out flavors much better than a regular soup pot. Likewise, none would know how profoundly it might impact Liyue Harbor's future gastronomic development. Suffice to say — if Xianyun says it'll be impressive, it'll be impressive alright.

Xianyun, or Cloud Retainer, is expected to be playable on Genshin Impact 4.4.