Game of Thrones next spin-off is planning to start production soon, setting up a potentially big 2024 for HBO's fantasy franchise.

While viewers await the next season of House of the Dragon, it appears HBO will continue to explore the history of Westeros with its next Game of Thrones prequel series planning to start production within the next year.

The update came during a presentation about HBO's 2024 programming slate by CEO Casey Bloys, sharing the networks' plans for the its tentpole fantasy franchise over the coming months. While House of the Dragon season two will air in the summer of 2024, Bloys confirmed the next prequel series will be based on George R.R. Martin's A Tale of Dunk and Eggs novellas, according to Variety. He added the series, titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, is planning to begin production in Spring 2024.

Bloys clarified the planned production start date is reliant on the SAG-AFTRA strikes being resolved by then.

#GameOfThrones prequel series ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight’ starts shooting Spring 2024 pic.twitter.com/x84qADLBPe — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 2, 2023

A short synopsis of the series states it will take place roughly 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones and follow “two unlikely heroes” as they travel across Westeros. Ser Duncan the Tall, “a young, naïve but courageous knight,” and “his diminutive squire, Egg” are the two heroes in question viewers will follow over the course of the series.

Martin, Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, and Ira Parker will serve as executive producers on the series, with Martin and Parker writing on the series as well.

The new prequel series is also one of, at least, four Game of Thrones spin-offs HBO had in development as of June 2023 including Snow, 10,000 Ships, and 9 Voyages aka The Sea Snake.

Snow is the highest profile of these projects and would serve as a sequel series to Game of Thrones, following Jon Snow after leaving with the Wildlings for The North at the conclusion of the series. Martin said show was reportedly pitched by Kit Harington, though no other details are known.