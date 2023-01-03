By Julio Luis Munar · 2 min read

At some point last year, Game of Thrones fans were ecstatic to find out that George R. R. Martin has been working with Kit Harrington to develop a spin-off series revolving around Jon Snow. This led to the possibility of other concepts within Martin’s universe being pushed and greenlit to become full-fledged shows on HBO Max. But just as the new year is starting to unfold, the famed author comes out with an update that will leave fans disappointed with the expansion of A Song of Ice and Fire on the small screen.

George R.R. Martin on future Game of Thrones spin-off shows “None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly.”#GameofThrones#HOTDpic.twitter.com/WqXQL1AT3C — Mohit Kumar (@MohitKumar666) December 30, 2022

After confirming that he is working on Winds of Winter, the sixth novel in A Song Of Ice and Fire, and House of the Dragon season 2, Martin relays to fans that some of the Game of Thrones spin-off shows have been shelved. He adds that other ideas haven’t been greenlit yet by HBO. Moreover, the author says that there’s still hope for the shelved GoT spin-off ideas as they can easily be put back into development.

Taking Martin’s words into context, it would seem that any other entry to the Game of Thrones universe on HBO would have to wait a little longer. Just last year, the mind behind A Song of Ice and Fire revealed that he has been working on a number of spin-off series to Game of Thrones with House of the Dragon being the first to become a reality. Among those shows being considered is Snow, a concept revolving around Kit Harrington’s character after the events of GoT. At this point in time, there has been no word yet whether this idea was among the shows HBO shelved or now.

Martin adds that the changes at HBO Max made an impact on the spin-offs and plans to develop them, according to the author’s blog post. While there hasn’t been any official confirmation from HBO yet, it remains to be seen which of Martin’s proposed shows will make it or now. In any case, fans of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and even Kit Harrington should keep a close eye on this issue.