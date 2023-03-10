Patrick Ewing has had a tumultuous tenure as head coach of the Georgetown men’s basketball team. After Georgetown fell in the Big East Tournament, Ewing’s time with the Hoyas came to a close.
Georgetown has fired Ewing after six seasons as head coach, the school announced. Ewing’s dismissal comes after the Hoyas were defeated by Villanova 80-48 in the Big East Tournament.
In Ewing’s six years as head coach, Georgetown compiled a record of 75-109. The Hoyas had a winning record in just one season under Ewing.
Ewing’s shining moment with Georgetown came during the 2020-21 season. After a 13-13 regular season, the Hoyas made a surprise run and won the Big East Tournament. That season was the first time since the 2014-2015 season that Georgetown had competed in the NCAA Tournament.
However, after leading the Hoyas to their first Big East title since 2007, the wheels seemed to fall off for Ewing and the Hoyals. Georgetown recorded just a 6-25 record during the 2021-22 season. They followed that up with a just as abysmal 7-25 2022-23 season.
Patrick Ewing was a legend during his time as a player for Georgetown. He led the Hoyas to their first and only NCAA championship in school history back in the 1983-84 season. Bringing him on as head coach let Ewing continue his Georgetown legacy.
However, things didn’t go as well for Ewing as a coach as they did as a player. After a couple tough seasons, Georgetown has decided to go a different direction and has relieved Ewing of his duties as head coach.