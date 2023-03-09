Jim Boeheim might not be the only former Big East legend to be shown the door this year. After a brutal 80-48 loss to Villanova in the first round of the Big East Tournament served as a fitting denouement to a 7-25 season, Georgetown Hoyas basketball coach Patrick Ewing is seemingly on the chopping block—and he knows it.

“No thoughts about my future,” Ewing said at his postgame presser. “The (last) two season’s been rough. Disappointed in the outcomes of these last two years. My future’s in the hands of our president and our AD and the board of the directors.”

Patrick Ewing at what feels like his final press conference as Georgetown's head coach. pic.twitter.com/0Jv5vOPobW — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 9, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite being the best player in the history of Georgetown basketball, Patrick Ewing is ironically also maybe its worst coach. In his six seasons in DC, Ewing has cobbled together a mediocre 75-109 record. Similarly, he has made just one NCAA Tournament, which came after a miraculous Big East Tournament title in 2021 as the 9-seed.

In recent years, though, Georgetown has plummeted to the bottom of the Big East, winning just 13 games across the last two seasons. Most ignominiously, the Hoyas went 2-37 against Big East opponents during that same span and suffered through a 29-game losing streak.

With Ewing seemingly on the outs, Georgetown athletic director Lee Reed will be tasked with finding the right coach to resurrect one of college basketball’s premier schools. Presumably, Providence head coach Ed Cooley will be the primary target, bolstered by his relationship with the late, program-defining John Thompson Jr. and the fact that his daughter is currently a Georgetown student.