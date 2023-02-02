National Signing Day is now in the books, which means the 2023 recruiting cycle is effectively over. That means we can officially rank each team’s recruiting class without fear of a big splash altering the rankings. As is a common trend at this point, Georgia football finished the cycle very high in those rankings.

The back-to-back national champions finished with the second-best class in 247Sports’ rankings, only behind SEC rival Alabama. This marks the Bulldogs’ seventh-straight top-five recruiting class, ensuring their pipeline is as strong as ever. Kirby Smart has become a master of recruiting, and his team is on the verge of a dynasty because of it.

Without further ado, here are the 26 players that make up Georgia’s 2023 class.

Georgia football 2023 recruiting class

EDGE Damon Wilson

A five-star recruit from Venice, Florida, Damon Wilson ranks as the third-best edge rusher in the class and the 20th-best overall recruit. He recorded 15 sacks as a junior in 2021 and nine more as a junior in 2022. He chose Georgia over a bevy of other schools, including Alabama and Ohio State.

LB Raylen Wilson

Raylen Wilson, a five-star from Tallahassee, Florida, ranks as the third-best linebacker in the class. He notched 117 tackles as a senior, with 18 of them resulting in a loss. Wilson chose the Bulldogs over Michigan, Florida and many more.

OT Monroe Freeling

Feeling, a dual-sport athlete who also plays basketball, ranks as the top recruit in the state of South Carolina. He stands at 6-foot-6 and 294 pounds, but still has room to bulk up a bit. He chose Georgia over other suitors such as Florida, Miami and Notre Dame in what was a major coup for the Bulldogs.

S Joenel Aguero

Aguero is the third-best safety in the 2023 class, and the second-best recruit from Massachusetts. Brian Dohn of 247Sports described him as having the “build and play style of a hammer of a safety, but possesses the athleticism of a true cornerback. Aguero also visited Florida, Ohio State and Miami.

DL Jordan Hall

Hall, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 317 pounds, ranks as the fourth-best defensive linemen in the class. As a senior, he racked up 31 tackles for loss, 29 QB hits and nine sacks. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports compared him to Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. The Jacksonville, Florida product chose Georgia over SEC rivals Alabama, LSU and Florida.

CB AJ Harris

Hailing from Phenix City, Alabama, AJ Harris ranks as the third-best corner in the 2023 class. As a senior, he recorded 52 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. Ivins has compared him to Philadelphia Eagles star James Bradberry.

EDGE Samuel M’Pemba

Originally from the St. Louis area before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, M’Pemba ranks as the eighth-best edge rusher in the class. He has experience playing defensive end, linebacker and tight end.

EDGE Gabriel Harris

Another edge rusher from IMG Academy, Gabriel Harris ranks 12th at the position in the class. Ivins describes him as “more of a finesse player,” which makes sense given his 6-foot-4, 237-pound frame.

LB, CJ Allen

Allen is officially a linebacker, but is a two-way player and plays running back too. As a junior, he rushed for 1,080 yards and 16 touchdowns on 9.6 yards per carry, and added 91 tackles and three interceptions on defense. The Georgia native also made official visits to Auburn and Tennessee.

TE Pearce Spurlin

At 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, Spurlin ranks as the second-best tight end in the class. Attending South Walton High School in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, he is a dual-sport athlete in football and basketball. Georgia was the only school he made an official visit to.

WR Tyler Williams

Williams, a four-star wideout from Lakeland, Florida, transferred to Lakeland High School as a junior and switched from quarterback to wide receiver. He also had an offer from Florida Gulf Coast to play basketball.

TE Lawson Luckie

Hailing from Norcross, Georgia, Luckie stands at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds and ranks as the eighth-best tight end in this cycle. As a sophomore in 2020, he hauled in 35 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns. Luckie chose Georgia over Alabama and others.

DL Jamaal Jarrett

Jarrett is a massive lineman at 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds, earning comparisons to former Georgia and current Eagles lineman Jordan Davis. In his 2022 senior season, he racked up 63 tackles, 18 for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles.

RB Roderick Robinson II

Robinson, a San Diego native, ranks as the 14th-best running back in this cycle. He originally committed to UCLA before flipping to Georgia in October. The four-star recruit made an official visit to Texas A&M as well.

WR Yazeed Haynes

Haynes ranks as the second-best recruit from Pennsylvania in 247Sports’ composite rankings. The four-star wideout originally committed to Penn State before flipping to Georgia in June. He also had Power Five offers from Rutgers, Boston College, Ole Miss, Maryland, Minnesota and West Virginia.

WR Anthony Evans

Evans, a Texas native who also runs track, is the 29th-highest-rated receiver in the class. As a junior in 2021, he accounted for over 600 total yards and four total touchdowns. He flipped to Georgia from Oklahoma in November and also made a visit to Texas A&M.

CB Justyn Rhett

Rhett, a four-star from Las Vegas, is the third-highest-rated player in the state of Nevada. He originally committed to Notre Dame in December 2021 before flipping to Georgia in April 2022.

OL Joshua Miller

Miller is a three-star offensive lineman from Colonial Heights, Virginia. He committed to Penn State in December 2021 but then flipped to Georgia in June 2022.

LB Troy Bowles

Bowles, son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, ranks as the sixth-best linebacker in the class. As a junior, he was the leading tackler for a Jesuit High School team that went 15-0 and won the 6A title in Florida. The four-star recruit also made official visits to Ohio State and Oklahoma.

OT Bo Hughley

Hughley ranks as the tenth-best offensive tackle in the nation and the eighth-best player in Georgia.. He chose to stay in his home state instead of going to Auburn or Nebraska.

CB Daniel Harris

A Miami native, Daniel Harris ranks as the 19th-best corner in the class. He totaled 37 tackles in 10 games as a junior, and also ran track at Gulliver Prep. Chose Georgia over Big Ten schools Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State.

CB Chris Peal

Another cornerback and track runner, Peal ranks as the 22nd-best corner in this cycle. As a junior in 2021, he totaled 56 tackles, 17 passes defended and two interceptions. The Charlotte native chose Georgia over Michigan and NC State.

OL Kelton Smith

Smith ranks as the 10th best interior offensive lineman in 247Sports’ composite ranking and has played all over the line. The Georgia native chose to stay close to home over going to LSU and Texas A&M.

RB Kyron Jones

Jones ranks as the 46th-best running back in the class and the 21st-best player in North Carolina. He ran for 953 yards and 12 touchdowns on 8.7 yards per carry as a junior. The Charlotte native flipped to Georgia from NC State and also made a visit to Nebraska.

K Peyton Woodring

A three-star recruit from Lafayette Louisiana, Woodring ranks as the best kicker in the class. In 2021, he connected on 13 of 17 field goals, including one from 56 yards out. Georgia and Alabama were his only Power Five offers.

OT Jamal Meriweather

Meriweather hasn’t officially signed yet, but he is a hard commit to Georgia. He’s ranked as the 31st-best OT and 51st-best player in the state. He originally committed to UCF in April before flipping to Georgia in December.