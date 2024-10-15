When the college football season started, fans had their eyes on week seven because of the loaded slate. Almost every conference had big games featuring ranked teams, and we had a good amount of top-25 matchups all around college football. One game over the weekend that wasn't expected to be a very good one was between the Georgia football team and Mississippi State. Georgia is one of the best teams in the country, and Mississippi State is one of the worst teams in the SEC. The battle of the Bulldogs ended up being much closer than expected, however.

The Georgia football team is currently ranked #5 in the country, and they came into this game with one loss. They fell on the road against Alabama a couple weeks ago after almost completing one of the biggest comebacks that the sport has even seen.

Mississippi State came into this game with nothing to lose. They were 1-4 before it and they were huge underdogs on the road. They came to play, and they made this a close game.

Mississippi State actually got on the board first in this one as an early field goal put them up 3-0, but Georgia had a good response from that point on. The final score was closer than expected, but it never actually seemed like Georgia was in danger of losing this game.

After Mississippi State went up 3-0, the Georgia football team responded by scoring the next 13 points to go up 13-3. Mississippi State was able to find the end zone after that to keep it close, but Georgia scored the next 21 points and they led 34-10 in the third quarter.

Mississippi State ended the game on a 28-7 run after going down 34-10, and that was a little bit concerning for Georgia. Still, the Bulldogs were never in danger of losing of this game and they got the win by double digits, winning 41-31. There is one thing that is a big concern heading into their contest against Texas, though:

Georgia football needs to limit the turnovers

The Georgia football team has had a bit of a turnover problem as of late, and that could be a big issue against a team like Texas. Turnovers cost the Bulldogs in their lone loss to Alabama this year as they had four in that game, and that can't happen against the Longhorns.

Quarterback Carson Beck threw three interceptions against Alabama and he threw two against Mississippi State. He racked over 300 passing yards against the Crimson Tide and over 450 against Mississippi State, but the turnovers need to be limited. If he can put up those numbers while taking care of the football, this Georgia team can live up to their lofty expectations.

Beck is clearly a good quarterback, but he needs to make better decisions with the football. That is the biggest concern for the Georgia football team right now.

All in all, if you're a Georgia fan, you should be feeling pretty good right now, but winning at Texas won't be easy. Regardless of what happens, however, the Bulldogs should be able to make the College Football Playoff.

Week seven college football recap

Georgia-Mississippi State ended up being closer than people thought, and there were a ton of other good games in college football over the weekend as well. Here is a quick recap:

ESPN’s College GameDay was in Eugene for the biggest game of the week between Oregon and Ohio State. They go to the biggest college football game each week, and they had an easy decision about where to go during week seven. The Oregon-Ohio State clash did not disappoint, but the Buckeyes once again lost a close game. Let's take a look at what happened all around college football.

Starting in the ACC, there wasn’t much going on. The ACC is arguably the weakest power four conference. It’s either that or the Big 12. The conference currently has four ranked teams, but Pitt and Louisville aren’t really looked at as a big threat. Clemson and Miami look legit though.

Not much happened in the ACC that is worth noting. The ranked teams that played took care of business.

The Big 12 doesn’t have a ton happening either, but there were some notable results from this past weekend. First off, the chaos of the college football weekend got started early on Friday night as #16 Utah got quarterback Cam Rising back, and they still lost on the road against Arizona State.

On Saturday, all three ranked teams that played got victories. The best game of the weekend in the conference was Saturday night’s showdown between Kansas State and Colorado. The Buffaloes almost pulled it off, but the Wildcats scored a late touchdown to get the win.

There were multiple great games this past weekend in the Big Ten. The Oregon-Ohio State matchup was the biggest and the best as the Ducks won that one 32-31, but there were a few other good ones as well.

#3 Penn State almost went down on Saturday as they needed overtime to take down USC. The Trojans led big early, but they couldn’t hold on for the win.

Another good one in the Big Ten featured #22 Illinois, who almost suffered a home upset against Purdue. The game went to overtime after the Boilermakers erased a massive deficit, but the Fighting Illini won 50-49.

In the SEC, there were a lot of good contests. Alabama barely survived at home against South Carolina. The Crimson Tide haven’t looked great since defeating Georgia. Speaking of the Bulldogs, they didn’t look too good either as they beat Mississippi State 41-31. They play at Texas this week and they have a lot to clean up.

The Longhorns obviously easily took care of rival Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry this past weekend, winning 34-3. Texas is ranked #1 in the country. And then obviously as we already discussed, LSU continued to impress as they knocked off Ole Miss in overtime. The Tigers have won five games in a row.

It was a great week of college football, and the back half of the season is going to provide a lot of excitement.