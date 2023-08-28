Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers is getting used to having lofty praise thrown his way. Recently, various NFL scouts opined that Bowers has the potential to be a Pro Bowler every year of his career.

Some names listed as comparisons included Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, and George Kittle.

It's just the latest compliment for a player who has already established himself as one of the best in Georgia football history.

At 6'4″ and 240 pounds, Bowers is one of the most physically imposing tight ends in the country, and his physical tools are just one part of what makes him so difficult to defend. Bowers also has tremendous hands and can reach a level of speed that simply shouldn't be possible for someone as big as he is.

This combination of tools has turned him into one of the best players in college football. It could be argued he had already joined that list by the end of his freshman season, where he helped lead Georgia football to its first national championship in over 40 years.

Last season, of course, Bowers was spectacular again, helping propel the Dawgs back to the National Championship Game where they obliterated TCU and claimed back-to-back trophies.

It's certainly not a reach to assume that Bowers will be a star immediately when he does reach the NFL, which will presumably be after the upcoming 2023 college season.

He already has the physical profile of an elite NFL tight end, and it's easy to imagine that if eligibility rules allowed him to play in the big leagues today, he could already be dominating the game at the highest level.