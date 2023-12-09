Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers becomes the first player to win the John Mackey award for the best tight end twice

Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers was announced Friday as the 2023 winner of the John Mackey award. His win is historic as he becomes the first player ever to win the award twice in his college career, via the SEC Network on X.

The John Mackey award is given annually to the player voted as the recognized as the college tight end in the nation, according to the selection committee. The award is named in honor of Pro Football Hall of Fame Baltimore Colts tight end John Mackey. During his illustrious career, Mackey impacted the way a tight end plays as he became a Super Bowl champion, 3x first-team All-Pro and member of the NFL's 50th- and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams. The award has been given out in his honor since 2000.

Now, Bowers is the first two-time award winner. Widely considered one of the best prospects in the upcoming NFL draft, Bowers has had a remarkable career with the Bulldogs. Despite missing three games this year, Bowers still put up 56 receptions for 714 yards and six touchdowns. When he won the award last year, he played in fifteen games while posting 63 receptions for 942 yards and seven touchdowns.

On top of his numbers, Bowers is a three-time first-team All-SEC, former SEC Freshman of the Year, first-team All-American and a two-time national champion.

Bowers wasn't the only Bulldog picking up awards this year. Outside of Bowers, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy while wide receiver Ladd McConkey won the Wuerffel Trophy for his outstanding community service.