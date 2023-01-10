By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Georgia football made history on Monday with their 58-point drubbing of TCU football in the national championship game. However, things only get crazier for the Bulldogs when you look at their College Football Playoffs run this campaign.

The Bulldogs’ 65-7 win over the Horned Frogs to secure their second straight national title is the largest margin of victory in a bowl game ever. Before that, however, it should be recalled that they play a 42-41 game against Ohio State in the semifinals. That one-point difference is the smallest in CFP history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Basically, the Bulldogs set two records when it comes to winning margin in just one playoff run.

It’s not bad at all for Georgia football, though. That massive difference in both games showed how deep and talented they are, and how they find ways to win even in difficult situations. Those are probably the reasons why they are back-to-back national champions.

The Bulldogs have Stetson Bennett to thanks for their latest feat. Against TCU football, the 25-year-old quarterback threw for four touchdowns after completing 18 of his 24 passes for 304 yards. Even better, he had two rushing touchdowns in the contest as the Horned Frogs were unable to find a way to stop him.

Branson Robinson had two scores on the ground for the team, too, while Ladd McConkey, Brock Bowers and Adonai Mitchell all scored in the air.

It’s undoubtedly an incredible way for Georgia to end the season. And with their dominant win, no one could question their reign as the champions.