By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Georgia football gave TCU football a historic beating in the national championship game, and sure enough, the whole sports world couldn’t believe it. Even NBA stars like Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell and many others couldn’t help but be in shock over what happened.

The Bulldogs led from start to finish, and after building an insane 38-7 lead in the first half, Stetson Bennett and co. didn’t stop there and piled more misery on the Horned Frogs. Georgia basically slapped TCU with the harsh reality that they don’t belong in the national championship game.

TCU’s Cinderella story may be beautiful, but that is all there is to it. With the dominant 65-7 win, Georgia football became back-to-back champions.

Naturally even before the game ended, several NBA stars congratulated the Bulldogs. Some even pleaded for the game to be stopped already as a show mercy to the Horned Frogs.

“This has been an ass whoopin ~Respectfully,” Trae Young wrote along with a laughing emoji.

Donovan Mitchell added, “Let’s just call it lol Georgia champs … Sheesh.”

“Man call the game already,” Onyeka Okongwu added.

Halfway through the contest, Josh Hart said that Georgia would be setting the record for the largest winning margin, and they did. With the 58-point difference, the Bulldogs had the biggest margin of victory in a bowl game in the history of college football.

“Was the rest of the country that bad ? Lol” John Henson hilariously asked after the massive blowout.

“Nah this crazy,” Trendon Watford added.

It is certainly a crazy turn of events. But at the end of the day, Georgia football just proved why the team is different.