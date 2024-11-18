No. 12 ranked Georgia football can breathe a sigh of relief after receiving a promising injury update on wide receiver Dillon Bell.

Bell, who is dealing with an ankle issue, won't require surgery and while he may not play this weekend, he's not expected to miss much time, said head coach Kirby Smart, via UGA Sports.

The junior sustained the injury in Saturday's big win over rivals Tennessee. He exited in the second half and never returned and had to be put in a walking boot. Bell had two catches for 12 yards. Considering the Bulldogs are playing UMass, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him sit and rest up for the season finale against Georgia Tech.

Freshman Nitro Tuggle could be in line for a much bigger role with Bell out. Kirby Smart also gave an update on running back Trevor Etienne, who didn't play against the Volunteers due to a rib injury.

“We're hoping to get him back. I mean, it's what I can tell you, I mean, he's going to have an opportunity,” said Smart, who did not confirm ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe's report that Etienne had broken his ribs. “I mean, ribs are a painful injury, right? I don't actually know if that's the exact term, but he does have a rib injury, and we're hoping to get him back.”

Etienne has been a beast for Georgia football this season, averaging five yards per carry for 475 total rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He also has 23 catches. As for Bell, he's third on the team in receptions with 35 for 405 yards and four TDs.

If the Bulldogs do make the College Football Playoff, it will be important that Bell is healthy. That's exactly why Georgia will be playing it cautious with his ankle as the season comes to a close.