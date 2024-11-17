Saturday's game was never in doubt for Carson Beck and the Georgia football team. The Bulldogs took the 31-17 win over No. 6 Tennessee, after Beck completed 25-of-40 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns. Head coach Kirby Smart's squad improves to 8-2, and have strengthened their case for better seeding in the College Football Playoff.

Beck's best drive of the game was capped off by a 10-yard touchdown run that gave the Bulldogs a 24-17 lead with 5:32 left in the third quarter. He proved worthy of the leadership role for one of the nation's strongest programs, and has learned from the 28-10 loss to Ole Miss on November 9.

“I didn't really feel any pressure, to be honest,” Beck said, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach. “I stood up in front of the team on Monday and talked to them about how I felt about how our season has gone. I told them that whatever has happened has happened and that all we can control is what we can control moving forward.”

Georgia's offensive line was tremendous at halting the Tennessee pass rushers, as Beck wasn't sacked once. The offense also converted on all five of its red zone chances.

Beck was thrilled with how his teammates performed in such a crucial game.

“I think everybody understood the situation that we were in,” Beck said. “When our backs are against the wall, the only way out is through what is in front of you.”

Georgia football has Massachusetts on tap for Week 13, in what should be a far less daunting game.

Carson Beck can lead Georgia football on a CFP run

While Beck is playing his best football of his senior campaign, much of the credit is owed to the Georgia defense for how it performed against Tennessee. The defense plunged its way through the Volunteers' offensive line to record five sacks on quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

As long as the Bulldogs can carry this elite level of play into the postseason, Beck and Co. should be one of the key contenders to make a national championship run.