After Carson Beck's injury in the SEC championship, Georgia football's starting quarterback is expected to miss the College Football Playoff quarterfinals against either Notre Dame or Indiana, per Pete Nakos of On3 on X.

Set to replace Beck is backup quarterback Gunner Stockton, who appeared to have no issue stepping in during the SEC championship and performing at a high level.

Against Texas, Stockton completed 12-of-16 passes for 71 yards and an interception, leading Georgia to their 15th SEC championship.

Not only did Beck get hurt in this game, but he wasn't playing at a level that would've likely resulted in a win for Georgia.

Before exiting the game at the end of the first quarter, Beck completed seven of his 13 passes for 56 yards.

Now, with Georgia set to be without Beck in the Sugar Bowl against either Notre Dame or Indiana, Stockton looks to send Georgia to the semifinals.

Georgia football relying on QB Gunner Stockton after Carson Beck's injury

Entering the 2024 season, some saw Beck as a quarterback who could be battling for the top spot in the 2025 NFL Draft. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 215 pounds, his build is what NFL teams look for when searching for a franchise quarterback.

However, Beck's play didn't necessarily reach that same likeability.

In 2024, Beck played in 13 games, completing 64.7% of his passes for 3,485 yards, leading the SEC in touchdowns (28) and interceptions (12). Though he didn't complete a full 30 and 30 like Jameis Winston, his playstyle looks somewhat similar.

As the Bulldogs look to close the season with a National Championship victory, Georgia football could be riding on Stockton's shoulder with Beck's unknown timetable.

Regardless, Beck doesn't appear to be available for the upcoming Sugar Bowl, as Georgia's former starter continues rehabbing his UCL injury. If the Bulldogs can advance to the semifinals, Beck could come back, though it's unknown currently.