Georgia star quarterback and NFL Draft prospect Carson Beck is currently sidelined in Saturday's SEC Championship clash with Texas, via Fox College Football, after getting injured on the final play of the first half. Beck's arm was hit as he was attempting to throw the ball, causing him to go down in visible pain. He headed to the locker room with assistance.

The 23-year-old will not return to the game. Backup Gunner Stockton is thriving in his stead, leading the Bulldogs to a scoring drive to start the second half. Georgia is up 10-6 at time of print. Despite the offensive success, it is obviously a daunting task to win the championship of arguably the deepest league in the country without your starting QB.