No. 3 Georgia football experienced an embarrassing 28-10 loss to No. 16 Ole Miss on Saturday night. It was a team loss, but quarterback Carson Beck received the brunt of the criticism on social media after an interception, lost a fumble and took five sacks against the Rebels.

Expand Tweet

Georgia's loss snapped a 52-game winning streak against non-Alabama teams, which dated back to November 7, 2020.

Georgia football fans took to social media to vent their frustrations with Beck and the Bulldogs.

Barstool Sports got creative in their trash talk.

Expand Tweet

It's never good when fans are saying a dynasty is over.

“THERE IS A QB PROBLEM IN GEORGIA.

Carson Beck in today’s loss to Ole Miss:

• 20/31 (64%)

• 186 passing yards

• -20 rushing yards

• 0 TD’s

• 1 INT

• 2 Fumbles

• 5 Sacks

The Bulldogs are nowhere near in shape for a National Championship.

The Georgia dynasty may be OVER 😳”

Georgia football falls to 5-2 in SEC play

While this loss hurts, it's important to remember this is the regular season. With the 12-team expansion in the College Football Playoff, there is a lot larger margin for error to win a national championship.

However, there's no denying that Carson Beck has seen his draft stock tumble recently. Grant Hughes of 247 Sports believes Beck is no longer a first-round talent.

“I thought Carson was the top quarterback in the (2025) NFL Draft entering the season, but he dropped himself out of the first round,” Murray said, per Hughes. “His main focus should be winning football games. He needs to play better. He is capable of playing better. Does it keep it up at night, knowing his draft stock has slipped? Maybe a little bit. But Georgia is in the driver's seat to go to Atlanta and has everything in front of them to win a national championship.”

This same sentiment was echoed by The Athletic's Dane Brugler, who believes the Georgia football signal-caller is a Day 2 prospect.

“If the draft happened tomorrow, my guess is Beck would be drafted in the third round,” Brugler wrote. “He was viewed as a potential first-rounder after last season (his first as a starter), because of the progress he showed in each game — he took care of the football and took what the defense gave him while leaning on his weapons, notably Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers. … Beck has NFL tools. But when things haven't gone according to plan, he has struggled to make second-reaction plays and create. It is a hard sell to draft a quarterback in the first round who can't consistently produce out of structure.”

Georgia football still has three games on the schedule, including next week's highly anticipated matchup against No. 7 Tennessee. The Bulldogs then have two home contests against UMass and Georgia Tech. While the Yellow Jackets are rivals, that game should be a lock.