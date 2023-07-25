Former Georgia football star defensive player Adam Anderson went from being a potential NFL first-rounder to being sentenced to jail. Anderson was sentenced to a year in jail on Monday by the Athens-Clarke County Superior Court in Georgia, according to ESPN.

Anderson was arrested in 2021 over a felony rape charge. He was later released on a $250,000 bond before being suspended by Georgia football. In 2022, a grand jury indicted and charged the former Georgia football star with raping a 21-year-old woman. Another woman also stepped forward and alleged Anderson of sexual assault.

A plea deal reduced Anderson's felony charge down to a misdemeanor sexual battery. The deal was negotiated between Athens area District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez and Anderson's attorney, Steve Sadow, per the Athens Banner-Herald.

“Anderson, who lives in Rome and was given until Saturday to surrender at the Athens-Clarke County jail, entered what is called an Alford plea, in which he agrees that entering the plea is in his best interest and it allows him to still maintain his innocence.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gonzalez initially requested two 12-month sentences for Anderson to be served consecutively but Superior Court Judge Eric Norris decided to give Anderson the same two 12-month sentences but will have to be served simultaneously.

Anderson played for Georgia football from 2018 to 2021 and during that time, he collected 13.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 67 combined tackles across 30 games. He also recorded three passes defended during his time with the Bulldogs.

Apart from Georgia football, Anderson also received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide to play college football in Tuscaloosa.