Former Alabama State star Kisean Johnson is joining the Cleveland Browns as an Undrafted Free Agent, per a report by Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. Johnson was a star at Alabama State before he transferred to Vanderbilt after the 2023 season and eventually went on to become a contributor for Western Kentucky in the 2024 season.

The Birmingham, Alabama native had an impressive 2023 season with the Hornets. Johnson recorded 61 receptions for 829 yards and seven touchdowns. He surpassed 100 receiving yards in four games and scored two touchdowns in two separate matchups. He came close to adding more 100-yard games, finishing with 99 yards against Bethune-Cookman and 92 yards in the season finale against Prairie View A&M. Johnson also showcased his consistency with five games of seven or more catches, including two games with nine receptions.

Johnson had a lot of excellent moments as a member of Alabama State. One of his best this year came in Alabama State's 20-3 victory against Mississippi Valley State. He caught six balls for a season-high 120 receiving yards and a touchdown. He also had three rushing attempts for 19 yards and a touchdown. In the Hornets' opening game against Southern, Johnson started off with a bang, catching nine passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

At Western Kentucky, Johnson proved his talent, playing 14 games in 2024 and recording 75 catches for 925 yards and seven touchdowns. He now joins the Browns as the third undrafted receiver signed by the team. Cleveland is in a transitional phase, currently out of the playoff race in the AFC North but showing promise with key pieces that could make them contenders in the near future.

The Browns will now have two former SWAC products with Johnson and former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders on the roster. If both former HBCU standouts share the field in the Fall, it surely will be a special moment for black college football.