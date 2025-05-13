The Miami football team picked up a massive commitment on Tuesday as the top player in the 2026 recruiting class announced that he will play for the Hurricanes. Offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell was between Miami, Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon. He decided that he wants to play for Mario Cristobal and Miami.

“BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ OT Jackson Cantwell has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The No. 1 Recruit in the ‘26 Class chose the Hurricanes over Georgia, Oregon, & Ohio State.”

Jackson Cantwell is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #1 player in the 2026 class, the #1 offensive tackle and the #1 player in the state of Missouri. Cantwell currently attends Nixa High School in Nixa, MO, and he will be heading south for Miami when he graduates.

Cantwell is confident that Miami can help him develop both on and off the field, and that is ultimately why he chose the Hurricanes.

“I chose Miami because I felt it was the best situation for me to grow and develop, not only on the field as an offensive lineman but as a person,” Cantwell said, according to a post from Hayes Fawcett. “Coach Cristobal and Mirabal have recruited me harder than anyone in the country, and I believe in their development plan for me in the short and long term.”

Miami was also an attractive option for Cantwell because of its academic prowess.

“Jackson Cantwell says he loves what Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal have done with players, but quickly adds that what the University of Miami can do for him academically also made The U stand out,” Tim Reynolds said in a post. “He'll enroll at The U in December – and might play for Amy Deem too. Stay tuned.”

Jackson Cantwell's scouting report

Jackson Cantwell is the top player in the country for a reason. He is good enough to contribute on the Miami football team from day one.

“Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development,” Cantwell's 247Sports scouting report reads. “Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and POA power. Bounce in his step and plays with active feet. Capable bender who gets hips involved. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is possibly limitless.”

Cantwell has excelled in multiple sports, but football is obviously his best. He has the talent to be an NFL Draft standout down the road.

“Missouri state champion in shot put and discus, Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor,” the scouting report continues. “Rare multi-sport profile and genetic background (son of two former Olympics throws athletes). Can get more consistent use of length/extension. May ultimately possess a higher ceiling on the right side. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter with outstanding physical tools and athletic/genetic profile that suggests long-term early-round NFL Draft potential.”

Mario Cristobal continues to bring top talent to Miami. Now, he needs to find a way to put it all together on the field.