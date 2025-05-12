The North Carolina Tar Heels football program has had quite an interesting offseason. What started with excitement after hiring Bill Belichick as head coach has turned odd ever since that strange CBS interview. With numerous question marks surrounding Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson, the Tar Heels are bringing in a PR guru who worked for the Chicago Bears.

Reports indicate that North Carolina is hiring Brandon Faber, who previously worked as the Bears' PR chief, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Initial reports claimed that Belichick hired Faber personally, however, Monday's update states that the Tar Heels have hired Faber to the program.

Bill Belichick, for what it's worth, isn't ignoring the problems he's taken on himself and foisted upon the University of North Carolina. Pro Football Talk reported on the likelihood that former Chicago Bears PR chief Brandon Faber would be retained to help out Belichick, in the wake of the firestorm that has come from his girlfriend Jordon Hudson's presence, well, everywhere. And I can report that the hire is in its final stages.

“A couple of things are worth adding here. One, Faber is being hired by UNC, rather than Belichick himself. His title is to be determined, but his role will be the de facto head of football communications. Two, Faber will be in attendance for the ACC coaches meetings, which kick off today in Amelia Island, Fla.—which is a pretty good sign that he's at the dotting-i's and crossing-t's portion of the hiring process.”

Belichick, who is 73 years old, turned heads after it became public that the North Carolina head coach was dating Jordon Hudson, who is 24 years of age. The two have been spotted together often throughout this offseason. However, when the eight-time Super Bowl winner was interviewed by CBS to publicize his new book, things took an odd turn when Hudson intervened to prevent Belichick from answering a question about how the two met.

Hiring the former Bears PR expert is a clear sign that North Carolina wants the relationship with Bill Belichick to work. Since taking over as head coach, the Tar Heels are ranked No. 9 in the transfer portal and are ranked No. 12 in recruiting for the 2026 class.