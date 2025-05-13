The Miami football team picked up as big of a commitment as you'll see on Tuesday as the top player in the nation will play for Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes. Offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is the #1 player in the class, and he was choosing between Miami, Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon. Cristobal ended up closing the deal, and he was fired up when he heard that Cantwell was coming to play for him.

Cristobal reacting to Jackson Cantwell picking Miami @On3Recruits pic.twitter.com/e7ozFM46Wm — Aslan Hajivandi (@AslanHodges) May 13, 2025

Landing the nation's top recruit is not an easy feat to pull off, and Mario Cristobal celebrated accordingly. He has done a great job bringing elite talent to the Miami football team.

Jackson Cantwell's recruiting profile

Jackson Cantwell is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #1 player in the 2026 class, the #1 offensive tackle and the #1 player in the state of Missouri. Cantwell currently attends Nixa High School in Nixa, MO. Miami is a long way from home, but Cristobal did a good job with this recruitment.

“Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development,” Cantwell's scouting report reads. “Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and POA power. Bounce in his step and plays with active feet. Capable bender who gets hips involved. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is possibly limitless.”

Cantwell is a duel-sport athlete with football obviously being his strength. Mario Cristobal and Miami can develop him into an NFL prospect.

“Missouri state champion in shot put and discus, Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor,” the scouting report continues. “Rare multi-sport profile and genetic background (son of two former Olympics throws athletes). Can get more consistent use of length/extension. May ultimately possess a higher ceiling on the right side. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter with outstanding physical tools and athletic/genetic profile that suggests long-term early-round NFL Draft potential.”

Mario Cristobal and the Miami football team are getting a good one in Jackson Cantwell, and Cristobal knows it.