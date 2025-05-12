The Michigan football team has been busy recruiting for the 2026 class, but it is also making progress in the 2027 class. One player that the Wolverines are targeting is five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales. Sales is one of the top players in the entire class, so it will be tough to land a commitment. However, Michigan is in a good spot right now.

“Right now, probably LSU, Michigan, Indiana, and Missouri,” Monshun Sales told On3 regarding his top schools.

Michigan has done well recruiting Sales so far, and at one point, the Wolverines were standing out more than anyone else.

“Michigan at one point was my top school,” Sales said. “Everything about Michigan. They got Donaven (McCulley) up there. They treat me like I’m already there. They show me so much love. Coach [Ron] Bellamy came here and offered me. I went up for a game. He’s a great person and great man.”

Sales is a five-star recruit according to 247Sports. He is the #7 player in the 2027 class, the #2 WR, and the top player in the state of Indiana. Sales currently attends Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, IN. The home-state Hoosiers will be tough competition for the Michigan football team.

“Hulking wide receiver with game-breaking potential given his size and speed,” Sales' scouting report states. “Looks the part with a muscled-up frame that appears to stretch just over 6-foot-4. Isn’t the most technically advanced route runner at this stage, but has shown the ability to sink his hips and make dynamic cuts in passing tournaments. Spent much of sophomore season challenging defenses vertically from an outside posting and should be able to do the same thing on Saturdays.”

As a high school sophomore, there is still a lot of time for Sales to grow.

“Likely to face an adjustment period as he levels up in competition and must learn how to consistently create separation at the intermediate parts of the field, but is the type of prospect that doesn’t come around too often in the Hoosier State and has what it takes to eventually thrive in a balanced attack with his catch radius and top gear,” the scouting report adds.

We will obviously be waiting a while for a commitment from Monshun Sales, but this would be a huge pickup for the Michigan football team at a position of need.