There's been a lot of talk about North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick lately and hardly any of it has been about Tar Heels football.

While the rumors fly about Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson, the legendary coach has had to answer questions about his relationship with the woman 49 years his junior. In a SportsCenter interview with Christine Williamson on Tuesday, Belichick denied that Hudson has anything to do with the UNC football program.

Bill Belichick with @itsthebaldgirl on his relationship with Jordon Hudson and his first season as head coach. "It's a personal relationship and [Jordon] doesn't have anything to do with UNC football." pic.twitter.com/GrsNTqDAzr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It's a personal relationship and she doesn't have anything to do with UNC football,” Belichick insisted.

Then, in true coach form, he pivoted to his team.

“I’m excited to be back in the coaches meetings and getting ready for June and then August we’ll get to training camp,” he said. “So June will be a big recruiting month for us and then August we’ll get ready for the season.”

And when Williamson pressed him about discussing the situation with his players, he stayed on message.

“We want to make the players the best that they can be, provide them the best opportunities on and off the field and that’s what we’re about at UNC and that’s what we need, the best for every single player we have,” Belichick said.

Belichick is not on social media where the saga is playing out among fans, stemming from the awkward CBS interview Belichick conducted in which Hudson stepped in to shut down questions about how the couple met. While his players are free to peruse X, TikTok or the social platform of their choice, they have no doubt seen far more UNC football talk over the past few weeks that has nothing to do with actual football.

As for the North Carolina football coach, he's just looking to build his program.

“Stack good days on top of each other and we’ll see where the process takes us,” he said. “I believe in the process I believe in what we’re doing and we have a lot of people working really hard. We’ll just keep putting those together and see where it goes.”