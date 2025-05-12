Ohio State football secured another recruiting win over rival schools like Michigan and Notre Dame. The Buckeyes are looking to defend their national championship with a predictable huge target on their back. Ryan Day went from a scapegoat to a hero in Columbus in just a month with an incredible run in the College Football Playoff. Ohio State ran through the competition, looking like the team it was destined to be. However, many players from last year's roster are off to the NFL or out of college eligibility.

But the Buckeyes don't rebuild, they reload, and Day has already secured another encouraging commitment for the long-term future. According to National Recruiting / Transfer Portal Reporter Hayes Fawcett, 4-star cornerback Jordan Thomas has committed to Ohio State football. The class of 2026 prospect drew interest from several playoff contenders and has the measurables to make an immediate impact on the next level.

Ohio State football has seen a recent drop in some several way-too-early rankings

The Buckeyes project well for 2025 with several players from last year's roster staying and some talented recruits and transfers coming in. Despite that, Ryan Day's program has seen a change in projections over the past few weeks. While ESPN originally had the Buckeyes as their way-too-early No. 1 team in the country, recently in the post-spring rankings, they came in at No. 5. The teams that passed them included Georgia, Texas, Clemson, and Penn State. In fact, the Nittany Lions came in at No. 1 overall due to some critical pickups for the program in the transfer portal.

Ohio State is again set to play Penn State later in the season on November 1. But the headline matchup to open the year will be a Week 1 clash against Texas in Columbus. The Longhorns were the Buckeyes' most challenging game in the College Football Playoff. In a back-and-forth affair, Ohio State eventually sealed the victory thanks to a fumble return touchdown from star edge rusher Jack Sawyer. Texas is set to be a juggernaut in 2025, with nationally hyped quarterback Arch Manning taking over under center.

For Ohio State football, the expected starter is class of 2024 5-star recruit Julian Sayin. The Carlsbad, California native is a super talent at the position who gives the passing game a high ceiling. Overall, the Week 1 clash could immediately put the Buckeyes back on the path to the College Football Playoff. And this time, the expectation is to win the Big Ten and secure a top-four seed.