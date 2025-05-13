The Colorado football team picked up an experienced talent in the college football transfer portal on Monday as Maryland offensive tackle Andre Roye Jr. is joining the Buffaloes. One thing that Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has done a lot of in his tenure with the Buffaloes is hit the transfer portal, and this is another good pick up. Roye Jr. has spent his entire career with the Terrapins so far.

“BREAKING: Maryland transfer OT Andre Roye Jr. has Committed to Colorado, he tells @on3sports,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’5 300 OT started 7 games for the Terrapins last season. Only allowed 1 sack in his career (434 Snaps). Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining.”

Andre Roye Jr. started his career at Maryland back in 2022. He didn't get a lot of playing time during his first year, so he decided to redshirt. He appeared in six games in 2023, but he really burst onto the scene this past season with seven starts. He is bringing some good experience to the Colorado football team.

Transfer portal overview

One of the biggest parts of the college football offseason is the transfer portal, and the festivities begin before the offseason actually starts. Teams that don't qualify for the postseason have entered their offseason when the portal first opens, but there are a lot of teams that still have bowl games/playoff games to play. The transfer portal opened up for the first time on December 9th, so it created some issues for players that want to transfer but still have a season going.

The transfer portal is a massive part of college football now, and there are definitely positives and negatives to it. One of the biggest issues that people have with it is the timing of the first window. It is open in early December so players can pick a new school and start the next semester there when January rolls around. However, it does create issues as we have seen players this past season on College Football Playoff teams have to miss out on the opportunity to participate in the CFP because of their transfer.

On the flip side, the transfer portal gives teams like Colorado a chance to completely rebuild their squad in just one offseason. New head coaches can come in and bring in a lot of experienced players from the jump, and it can make for a quick turnaround. Any team has hope in the offseason because of the transfer portal.

The transfer portal opened up for the first time this season on December 9th and it stayed open until December 28th. This window is the main window where a lot of the action takes place, but the transfer portal is open during the spring as well.

From April 16th until April 25th, the transfer portal will be open. That way, players can go through spring ball and have a better idea of what their upcoming season will look like. If they aren’t satisfied, they can leave. We even sometimes see players that transferred in the first window transfer again in the second window, sometimes back to their original school.

The transfer portal is a crucial part of the offseason, and we will be hearing a lot about it from now until the end of the spring. A lot of teams are done shopping, but the Colorado football team is taking advantage of the available talent.