Former Georgia standout Jalen Carter was issued an arrest warrant for his involvement in the fatal car crash that killed his former teammate and a Bulldogs’ staffer. After coaching Carter for three seasons, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was shocked to see the charges levied against Carter.

Carter’s arrest warrant was for reckless driving and racing. Smart spoke about Carter’s charges and how they affected the Georgia community, via Seth Emerson of The Athletic.

“The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community,” Smart said.

“We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy,” Smart continued.

Carter’s former teammate Devin Willock and former recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car accident back in January. Carter is now charged with racing LeCroy, who was driving, before the fatal crash.

It greatly contradicts what Carter originally told the police. He stated that he was at least a mile away from the accident. These new charges say that Carter was much more close and directly involved in the eventual accident.

When he was at Georgia, Kirby Smart watched Jalen Carter mold into one of the best defenders in the nation. The defensive tackle is slated to be a top-five draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, after the new charges, Smart is shocked at what Carter is accused of. Smart will keep his eyes peeled on Carter’s situation as the Georgia community continues to mourn their losses.