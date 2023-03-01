Former Georgia star Jalen Carter has been issued an arrest warrant for reckless driving and racing. However, as he prepares for the 2023 NFL Draft, Carter had a strong response to the new warrant, denying the charges against him.

The reckless driving and racing charges stem from Carter’s involvement in the fatal January car crash that killed former teammate Devin Willock and former Bulldogs’ staffer Chandler LeCroy. The warrant states that Carter and LeCroy were hitting speeds that constituted racing. Carter has however refuted those reports and plans to tell his full side of the story.

“Numerous media reports have circulated this morning containing inaccurate information concerning the tragic events of January 15, 2023,” Carter said via a statement on his personal Twitter. “It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented.”

“There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing,” Carter said.

Jalen Carter is considered to be one of the best prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, the new charges levied against him puts his status in question. While Carter plans to prove his innocence, NFL teams will still have questions. His draft stock could take a severe hit if the charges against him stand.

But Carter is ready to fight against the charges brought against him. The fatal car crash was a tragic moment for everyone in the Georgia community. Carter is ready for everyone to hear the truth.