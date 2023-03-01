Former Georgia Football standout Jalen Carter is in the mix for the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, as Carter prepares for the NFL Draft, he has just been hit with some worrying legal trouble.

Carter has been issued an arrest warrant for Reckless Driving and Racing, via Seth Emerson of The Athletic. The warrant comes in correlation with the death of Carter’s former teammate Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy.

The warrant states that both LeCroy and Carter were operating their vehicles, “in a manner consistent with racing.” Both vehicles were switching lanes and overtook motorists as they tried to beat each other in a race. LeCroy hit speeds as high as 104 with speed being named one of the main factors for the fatal crash. Carter’s case will now be sent to the Solicitor General’s Office.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Originally, Carter told the police he was a mile away from the incident, via Alan Judd and Dylan Jackson of the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. However, the new warrant against him puts Carter much more involved in the crash.

Jalen Carter is considered one of, if not the, best defender in the 2023 NFL Draft. Even if he isn’t the first overall pick, Carter’s prolific career at Georgia is expected to see him selected inside the top five. But following his new warrant, Carter isn’t speaking with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine, via Sam Fortier of the Washington Post.

Carter’s new legal woes throw a wrench into his NFL Draft plans. The new warrant shines a seriously bad light on the defensive tackle. Carter will now await the legal process and see what repercussions come his way. NFL teams around the league are sure to have questions before investing heavily in the former Georgia football standout