Georgia football’s Kenny McIntosh moves past legal troubles after reckless driving crash

Georgia football is gearing up for their national title defense in 2022. They got some good news on one player who will be a part of that title defense: senior running back Kenny McIntosh. McIntosh, who was facing a reckless driving charge after an April crash, appears to have moved past the legal troubles. Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald has the details.

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh’s reckless driving charge from an April crash was dismissed after he pleaded guilty instead to speeding and a seat belt violation, according to Athens-Clarke County Solicitor General C.R.Chisholm.

The charges stemmed from an offseason incident, which saw McIntosh’s Dodge Challenger collide with a Kia Sol at an Athens intersection in the early morning hours of April 24. He was traveling at 60 MPH in a 40 MPH zone.

The woman driving the other vehicle was taken to the hospital after she felt leg and chest pain, while also losing consciousness.

The Georgia football halfback received six months of probation. McIntosh will also have to complete a defensive driving school and traffic violators impact panel. He was fined $685 for the misdemeanor charges.

McIntosh is the lead runner for Georgia football after the departures of Zamir White and James Cook. He ran for 328 yards and three scores while tacking on 242 receiving yards in 13 games played.

Now, Kenny McIntosh can officially set his sights on the 2022 season, with his legal troubles behind him.