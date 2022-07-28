3 early Georgia 2023 NFL Draft prospects with first-round potential

The 2021-22 season was a dream for the Georgia Bulldogs. For the first time since 1980, the team won the national championship after defeating Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, 33-18.

But all that greatness came with a price. A total of 15 Bulldogs were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, including five in the first round and No. 1 pick Travon Walker. It also set a new record for most players selected from a single school in the seven-round draft era.

The success of Georgia players in the draft is nothing new. A total of 44 players heard their name called just in the last five years, with 12 of them being selected on day one.

As the defending champions and all eyes on Kirby Smart’s massive $112.5 million contract, the Bulldogs are expected to once again compete for a playoff spot and, despite all the losses to the draft, some players are ready to take it to the next level and show they are talented to make it to the big league.

Here are three players from Georgia with high chances of becoming first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

*Watch College Football Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Georgia Football 2023 NFL Draft First-Round Prospects

3. Tight End Arik Gilbert

After transferring from LSU, Arik Gilbert ended up not playing in 2021 due to personal matters. Even though he has not seen the field in a long time, he should still be coveted by NFL teams and a major factor in the Bulldogs’ passing attack.

In his only season for the Tigers in 2020, the tight end had 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns. From all of those catches, 24 of them resulted in a first down or score. He was also named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.

Those numbers and his potential were enough to make Gilbert a member of the watch list for the John Mackey Award, given to the best collegiate tight end in the country.

With wide receiver George Pickens and tight end John FitzPatrick being drafted, Gilbert has a good chance of becoming one of quarterback Stetson Bennett’s primary targets in the upcoming season.

Gilbert should expect to hear his name on day one of the 2023 NFL Draft. Some are projecting him to be selected in the middle of the first round as one of the first tight ends off the board.

2. Cornerback Kelee Ringo

Kelee Ringo has the potential to be the best cornerback of the 2023 class.

Last season, the former five-star recruit appeared in 15 games, with 34 total tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions. All of that was just in his first year on the field as he missed the entire 2020 season while recovering from an injury.

He will also be remembered for the pick-six that sealed the deal for the national championship. With just over a minute left in the game, Ringo intercepted Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and returned the ball 79 yards all the way to the end zone.

Replay of Kelee Ringo interception 79-yd TD return#GoDawgs 33 #RollTide 18 Q4 pic.twitter.com/prURzhCGcw — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 11, 2022

For 2022, Ringo was named ti the Preseason All-American team by Athlon Sports and the Walter Camp Football Foundation. He is also on the watch lists as the best defender and best defensive back in the nation.

Ringo was an important piece of Georgia’s secondary last season. At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, he has the size and length of a quality defender. A track star in high school, Ringo also has speed that can be helpful when facing quick wide receivers.

He is projected to be one of the best players in the upcoming draft, with some outlets even projecting Ringo to be selected in the top-five.

1. Defensive Lineman Jalen Carter

The defensive line was a driving factor behind Bulldogs’ national title. Despite many contributors going pro, one of them returns for his junior year and is expected to be a crucial part of the team this year.

Jalen Carter is a physical beast that could be perfect in the modern NFL. He has a quality first-step quickness that helps him invade any small gaps, wreaking havoc in the backfield. As a 6-foot-3 and 310-pound prospect, Carter also possesses excellent agility, helping him cover lots of space.

It seems the nation is taking note of this Bulldog, too. Carter was named to the Preseason All-American First Team by multiple outlets. He is also on the watch list for awards for the top defender and top interior lineman in the nation.

In 15 games last year, Carter had 37 tackles and 33 quarterback pressures. He also had 3.0 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss and two blocked kicks, including a field goal in the National Championship Game versus Alabama.

Based on his performance last year and his chance of becoming a leader in the Bulldogs’ defensive lineman, Carter doesn’t just have a chance to be the first defensive player selected next April, but hear his named called at No. 1.