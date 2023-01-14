Georgia football HC Kirby Smart went viral after an epic pre-game speech surfaced online, with many believing that it was from before the 2023 National Championship, where the Bulldogs annihilated the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in Los Angeles. But on Friday, Smart clarified on Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson’s podcast that the speech “leaked from a previous game” and he truly doesn’t know exactly which contest it was from because he’s always fired up like that.

“I listened to it and I was like, that’s definitely not TCU,” Smart said. “I was talking about 365 days and I wasn’t even thinking about TCU 365 days ago.”

Whatever Kirby Smart did all year long, it worked. Georgia went a perfect 15-0, winning a second straight title. They’re just the second team to do so in the College Football Playoff era, with Alabama finishing on top in 2011 and 2012.

While TCU made a Cinderella run all the way to the natty, it was clear Georgia was the superior team, hence the bonkers scoreline.

In case you missed it, here is part of the speech that leaked:

“You go out there with energy and enthusiasm,” Smart said. “Ain’t nobody in this room should be cautious. Ain’t nobody in this room should be nervous about s—. Go out here, and f— their a– up! Don’t think about scoreboard. Don’t think about s—. You think about knocking the s— out of them. …

“Punish their a– on offense, and kick their a– on special teams, guys,” Smart continued. “It’s about who the f— we are. I believe in you.”

My goodness, no wonder why Georgia won 65-7, Kirby Smart’s pregame speech pic.twitter.com/zy5aO2aGI3 — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) January 10, 2023

Savage. That would pump me up, too.