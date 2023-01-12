Georgia football is currently in the midst of another long party following back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships. For Georgia’s players, staff and fans, next season is a world away. The 2023 season is the least of their worries at the moment, and they couldn’t care less about it right now. However, it is never too early to look ahead at a potential Georgia football three-peat.

Today, we’re going to look into the ClutchPoints crystal ball and predict the future once again, and you’re going to get an explanation on why Georgia will be the first back-to-back-to-back consensus national champions in nearly a century.

3. Talent

Look, there’s no hiding from the fact that despite losing Stetson Bennett, Georgia is returning a whole lot of talent to next season’s roster. Whoever the quarterback is, be it Brock Vandagriff or someone else, they don’t have to be Heisman quality to get this team to play championship football.

The defense projects to once again be one of the best in the country even after losing Jalen Carter and others, while the offense will return Brock Bowers at tight end, so there lies a potential safety blanket for the passer. The run game, as always, should be top of the line as well.

This is once again a championship quality roster, and expect it to be right back in the thick of things once again next fall.

2. Staff

In addition to probably the best roster in football, Georgia also probably has the best coaching staff in football. Doesn’t seem too fair, huh? It may get a bit weaker, as offensive coordinator Todd Monken may find a move, perhaps to the NFL.

However, it remains that this staff, top to bottom, is the strongest in the entire country. With the talent at their disposal as well, they’re well set up to put up a fight to once again win it all. That’s a terrifying prospect for a lot of teams, but believe me it gets worse if you’re not a Georgia fan.

1. Schedule

If you haven’t seen Georgia’s 2023 schedule, it is, to put it lightly, not very difficult. The hardest games on the schedule for the Bulldogs in 2023 appear to be Tennessee on the road and Ole Miss at home. While both those teams will certainly be good and could perhaps keep these game relatively close, Georgia is on a completely different level.

Whatever you’ve thought about the recent era of dominance by Alabama, each of the past two Georgia teams has probably been better than any of those national championship-winning Alabama teams. That may sound like an exaggeration, but really think about it for a minute. Those Alabama teams, as good as they were, all had weaknesses. What was Georgia’s weakness?

Comb through their 2023 schedule and try and tell me you can talk yourself into more than one loss. You probably even had to really convince yourself to mark Tennessee as a loss, didn’t you? 12-0 Georgia walking into the SEC Championship Game seems like a foregone conclusion at this point.

Not only this, but Georgia, regardless of the result in the SEC Championship, seems a foregone conclusion to once again reach the College Football Playoff. It’s like watching the Empire build the Death Star, but there’s no Luke Skywalker to save you. You just have to watch planet after planet get obliterated, knowing what’s coming.