Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have won back-to-back CFP National Championships after thrashing the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night, and the school is getting pretty close to a dynasty with Smart at the helm.

The 47-year-old spoke about the possibility of a three-peat after two dominant season with the Bulldogs in college football:

“I do think it’s going to be much tougher,” Smart said, according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. “And I do think we’re going to have to reinvent ourselves next year because you can’t just stay the same. It’s easy to get comfortable. And comfortable does not win.”

Spoken like a true champion. The three-time SEC Coach of the Year will be looking to cement the Georgia Bulldogs as a dynasty if he can win one more title as head coach next season.

Smart has coached the University of Georgia for seven seasons, and led the team to a 12-0 record (8-0 in SEC play) to finish first in the conference’s Eastern Division this season.

In the SEC Championship Game, the Bulldogs defeated the LSU Tigers 50-30 to win their first SEC title since 2017, before advancing to the College Football Playoff for the second straight year.

The Bulldogs defeated Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, mounting the largest fourth-quarter comeback in CFP history to win by a razor thin margin of 42-41. The Buckeyes missed a game-winning fifty-yard field goal in the final seconds to earn Georgia a second straight trip to the CFP National Championship game.

After dismantling TCU 65-7 on Monday night, they became the first team since Alabama in 2012 to repeat as national champions, while becoming the third team to complete a 15-0 season in the modern era.

It’s quite the resume for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs over the last two years, and the program will be ready to chase the three-peat in 2023.