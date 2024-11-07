The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart continue to deliver power moves before reaching game day. And the No. 2 ranked Bulldogs scored a major recruiting win before taking on Ole Miss in landing four-star C.J. Wiley.

The Bulldogs earned the verbal commitment from the talented wide receiver Wiley Wednesday, per On3.com recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett. Wiley is a significant local win on the recruiting trail, as he hails from nearby Milton.

Georgia is bolstering its size and downfield speed through the Wiley commit. Wiley comes to Athens as a “Big-framed outside receiving target with excellent physical tools, multi-sport context, and football pedigree” per 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks. Brooks also compared Wiley to Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas.

Wiley's dad is former LSU and NFL defensive lineman Chuck Wiley. The elder Wiley is best known for playing six seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

The newest Bulldogs commit additionally stars on the track. He blazed the 100-meter with a wind-aided time of 10.83 during the spring 2024 track season. Wiley also laces the track spikes up in the 200 and 400-meter runs.

He averaged an astonishing 21.7 yards per catch and caught 14 touchdowns his junior year. Wiley has guided Milton to the perfect 10-0 regular season. The towering and fast option has caught 40 passes for 680 yards and scored eight touchdowns for his senior season, per MaxPreps.

Georgia football putting together top 5 recruiting class

The Bulldogs check in as the nation's No. 3 overall recruiting class by 247Sports.

Wiley's decision gives Georgia 25 hard commits for this 2025 recruiting cycle. Just who are the prized athletes the Bulldogs grabbed via the recruiting trail?

Georgia has scored three five-star commitments. Tall and powerful Elijah Griffin of nearby Savannah is the state's top overall prospect. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder turned down 40 offers for the Bulldogs.

Smart and the Bulldogs landed two more top-five state prospects. Edge rusher Isaiah Gibson (Warner Robins) and linebacker Zayden Walker (Ellaville) are the state's third and fourth-best recruits, respectively.

Wiley emerges as the fifth different wide receiver pledge for Georgia. He also joins safety Rasean Dinkins of Warner Robins as the November pledges for the Bulldogs. Dinkins committed two days before Wiley's decision.

Georgia most recently took down previous No. 1 Texas 30-15 in Austin then defeated Florida 34-20 on Saturday. The latter contest witnessed the Bulldogs turn a 13-6 halftime deficit into a 28-7 second-half explosion.

The Bulldogs are currently 2.5-point favorites ahead of their marquee Southeastern Conference showdown against the Rebels. Georgia owns an astonishing 33-10-1 overall record against Ole Miss.