Nick Saban discussed his past with Georgia QB Gunner Stockton as the Bulldogs prepare for the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame. With Carson Beck out for the season, the sophomore is now tasked with trying to win the program's third title in four years. However, the twelve-team College Football Playoff makes that path harder than ever. Georgia will have to go through several elite teams to win this year's title, starting with the No. 5 Fighting Irish.

As the Bulldogs prepare for New Year's Day, Nick Saban detailed his past with Stockton and how his presence under center affects Georgia football's chances. Saban discussed these topics while being interviewed on The Pat McAfee Show.

“Gunner Stockton's from Rabun County. Which if you don't know where that is, that's up where they made the movie Deliverance, which is where my lake house is. So I've known this kid since he was eight years old. I've watched him all through high school. We recruited him here. You know he probably always wanted to go to Georgia.”

Gunner Stockton has the talent to propel the Bulldogs forward

Saban then discussed how the Bulldogs reacted tactically to the midgame quarterback change in the SEC Championship. This statement indicates what Georgia's offensive strategy will be heading into the Sugar Bowl.

“You know, if you watch the second half of the game against Texas in the SEC Championship game, they changed nothing. The first two plays the guy was in there were passes. The first was incomplete, and the second was a good throw and a completion. The one thing they give him is he is a little better runner. I can't sit here and say he's a better thrower. But they did not change their offensive strategy at all in the second half of the Texas game. And they actually moved the ball better in the second half than they did in the first. They showed confidence in the kid by the way they played.”

The rushing attack and battle in the trenches will ultimately determine the Sugar Bowl's outcome. Notre Dame's offense revolves around its dynamic rushing attack, which includes quarterback Riley Leonard and running back Jeremiyah Love. The Fighting Irish average over 222 yards per game on the ground. This trend continued in Notre Dame's dominant win over the Indiana Hoosiers.

Therefore, the more third and long situations Kirby Smart's defense forces, the more likely Georgia will come out of New Orleans with a win. Conversely, Gunner Stockton leads an offense that found some success against Texas in the second half. Georgia scored 13 points in the second half and six points in overtime. While that may not sound like much, that is no small feat, considering that the Texas defense is only giving up 13.3 points per game.

Overall, Nick Saban knows, and the rest of the country should as well. Georgia football is still one of the favorites to win the title. That is a dangerous reality for the rest of the field as this team looks to cement itself as college football's next dynasty.