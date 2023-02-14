The Georgia Bulldogs football team lost its offensive coordinator with Todd Monken returning to the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, and it seems that Kirby Smart has found a replacement, and it is a familiar name for Georgia football fans, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.

Mike Bobo will be replacing Todd Monken as Georgia’s offensive coordinator, according to Emerson.

Mike Bobo was the offensive coordinator for the Georgia football team from 2007 to 2014, and was a highly-touted offensive coordinator at the time. He landed the head coaching job at Colorado State in 2014, replacing Jim McElwain at the time. Bobo went to bowl games in his first three seasons, then went 3-9 and 4-8 in his fourth and fifth season before being dismissed from the team after the 2019 season.

After being fired from Colorado State, Bobo returned to the SEC conference with South Carolina in 2020 under head coach Will Muschamp. That season did not go well for Will Muschamp, as he was fired in November, and Bobo took over as interim head coach. The Gamecocks went 3-0 after Bobo took over.

With South Carolina moving to a completely new staff, Bobo joined Auburn football’s staff for the 2021 season, but this job did not go well, as he was fired in November after a loss to Alabama.

Bobo has been with the Georgia Bulldogs since January of 2022, when he returned to the program as an offensive assistant. Expectations will be high for Bobo as he takes over for Monken, with the Bulldogs coming off of back-to-back national championship wins with Kirby Smart at head coach.

This is no different than usual for the Bulldogs, but there is a bit more pressure to maintain the success the program has seen. Bobo will have big shoes to fill after Monken’s departure.