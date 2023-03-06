While Stetson Bennett had an electric career at Georgia, he hasn’t been as heralded as the other quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. helped shine a light on where teams should be valuing Bennett following the NFL Combine.

Bennett was one of the risers coming out of the NFL Combine, at least in Kiper’s eyes. Following a strong performance, the draft pundit now expects Bennett to be selected in the fourth-round.

“I thought Bennett had an outstanding workout on Saturday both in the passing drills and in athletic testing,” Kiper wrote in his Combine roundup. “Since he didn’t play in an All-Star game after his season ended, this was the first time NFL teams have gotten to see him up close. He’s in the Round 4 range on my board, and I think he’ll have a long NFL career.”

Kiper was impressed with Bennett’s passing ability at the Combine. His 4.67 40-yard dash was much better than expected. However, Bennett is going to be a 26-year-old rookie. He measured under 6’0″ tall and had a public intoxication arrest in January, which Kiper says didn’t help his NFL stock.

Still, Stetson Bennett won two National Championships with Georgia. He threw for 8,429 yards, 66 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in his four years with the Bulldogs. He may be entering the league older than most rookies, but he offers a level of experience many of the other top prospects don’t have.

Bennett is looking to parlay his success at Georgia into a strong NFL career. If a team wants to land him, Kiper thinks it’ll cost a fourth-round pick.