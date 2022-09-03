Stetson Bennett goes full Patrick Mahomes with epic scramble for Georgia vs. Oregon

Stetson Bennett did his best Patrick Mahomes impression on Saturday vs. Oregon. Georgia football was lined up inside Oregon’s 10 with just over :30 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The Bulldogs led 21-3, but they clearly had no intention of taking their foot off the gas pedal. The Ducks defense did a decent job of placing pressure on Bennett, but he somehow evaded the pressure and made an incredible play, via Barstool Sports.

Stetson Bennett heard the disrespect. pic.twitter.com/0F91rxfFHI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 3, 2022

The Bulldogs went into the half leading 28-3 following Stetson Bennett’s unimaginable scramble and touchdown pass.

Georgia is fresh off of a National Championship win over Alabama. Bennett made a name for himself during the College Football Playoff last season. He tallied over 300 passing yards with 3 touchdowns in Georgia’s first playoff victory against Michigan. He followed that up with a gritty 2 TD effort against the Crimson Tide to lead the Bulldogs to a championship.

Overall, Stetson Bennett totaled over 2,300 passing yards to go along with 24 touchdowns last year. But he looks more confident than ever in 2022. It would not be surprising to see him make a sneaky Heisman run for Georgia football in 2022. He will obviously have challenging competition in players like Bryce Young and CJ Stroud, but Bennett could at least steal a few Heisman votes.

The Bulldogs entered their season opener against Oregon as favorites. But not many people envisioned them winning 28-3 at the half. Georgia football will aim to put the finishing touches on a quality all-around performance in the second half. And Stetson Bennett will try to keep making Patrick Mahomes-esque plays.