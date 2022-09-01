4 bold Georgia football predictions in 2022 season opener vs. Oregon

The 2022 college football season is officially underway to the delight of football fans everywhere. While a handful of teams got an early start, most are still waiting to kick off their schedule, including the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs. With a game against the Oregon Ducks on the docket, it’s time to make some Georgia football predictions ahead of the event.

Georgia begins its title defense in a familiar venue, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday. They will also see a familiar face on the opposing sideline, as former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning leads the Oregon Ducks in his head-coaching debut. While Georgia enters as a heavy favorite, this should still be an exciting game filled with compelling storylines.

The season-opener will be the first big test for the Bulldogs in defending their national championship. They are still a clear contender to repeat, but have to replace a ton of talent across the roster. Head coach Kirby Smart will also have to prove he deserves his shiny new $112.5 million contract.

With all of that said, let’s go over some bold predictions for Georgia’s season opener against Oregon.

Georgia Bulldogs predictions vs. Oregon

4. Two Georgia running backs go over 100 yards

One of the areas the Bulldogs lost the most production compared to last season was at running back. Both Zamir White and James Cook, who combined for nearly 1,600 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, both departed for the NFL. However, new talent is always ready to step up in Athens.

In this case, senior Kenny McIntosh and junior Kendall Milton appear ready to take over the top two spots in the backfield. Their stats don’t jump off the page, with just under 600 rushing yards and four touchdowns combined last season, but that was with limited snaps. Both excelled when they saw the field, with McIntosh averaging 5.7 yards per carry and Milton averaging 4.7.

This season, both running backs will take on a larger workload as staples in Georgia’s offense. Considering the Ducks allowed 143.3 rushing yards per game last season, they could be in for a coming-out party on Saturday.

3. The defense gets at least four sacks

Georgia’s record-setting defense last season needs no introduction. The Bulldogs led the country in scoring defense and placed highly in countless other categories. The unit was the backbone of the national championship team last season.

However, Georgia’s defense lost a lot of production from 2021. The Bulldogs return just three defensive starters from last season, so new faces will need to step up.

Fortunately for Georgia, they still have a stacked defense. Robert Beal Jr., the team’s sack leader last season with 6.5, returns for another go around, as do Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter, who both had three or more sacks last season. Senior Tramel Walthour and junior Zion Logue should also improve as projected starters this season.

The Bulldogs defensive front could put up gaudy numbers against the Ducks. A big game would prove that Georgia’s defense is not only strong, but once again among the country’s elite.

2. Brock Bowers hauls in two touchdowns

Rarely does a tight end lead his team in receiving by nearly 400 yards, but Bowers was just that good last season. Bowers put up ridiculous stats in 2021, hauling in 56 passes for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns on his way to a Second Team All-America selection. Most impressive is that he did all of that in just his freshman season.

Bowers is now entering his sophomore campaign, with the sky as his limit. Quarterback Stetson Bennett also returns, and the two share great chemistry with each other on the field. It is very possible that Bowers could put up even greater stats this season.

He’ll have an opportunity for a big game right away against a subpar Ducks passing defense. Oregon struggled to defend the air game last season, placing 93rd in the country by allowing 249.8 yards per game. Bowers should have a field day in Atlanta.

1. Georgia wins by 25 points or more

Despite the teams only being eight spots apart in the rankings, Georgia is a massive favorite over Oregon on Saturday. Bettors have the Bulldogs as 16.5-point favorites, while ESPN’s FPI gives them a 91.5% chance of winning. Those odds could be generous, but they could also end up being conservative.

There’s no denying the Bulldogs simply outclass the Ducks in terms of talent. Georgia has 14 former five-star recruits, while Oregon has just four. Georgia also has the significant edge in coaching, as Smart has already won a national championship and established Georgia as a national powerhouse, while Lanning is coaching his first career game for Oregon.

All factors point towards Georgia not just winning this game, but doing it in a blowout.