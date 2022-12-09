By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Stetson Bennett gets no respect. The Georgia football quarterback has authored a worthy sequel to the Bulldogs’ 2021 national title, as he has led the program to an undefeated season and their second straight College Football Playoff berth. All the while, Bennett has produced quality numbers and has earned a place as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Yet, he has taken a lot of heat, mainly from critics who feel that Tennessee’s Henden Hooker should have earned a spot as a finalist instead of him. With the Heisman Trophy ceremony set for Saturday, Stetson Bennett spoke about the heat he’s been taking from haters, per Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.

“Yeah, and also I don’t think it’s fair to Hendon,” Bennett said Friday from the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Manhattan a few hours after arriving in New York and a day before the trophy for top college player will be awarded.. “He’s a great player. I don’t think it should be spoke of in that light. I think he should be getting respect for the year that he had and not what could have been but what was. He almost not singlehandedly but was a main factor in that program changing course, you know? That’s always silly to me. As far as me getting hate for it, it doesn’t bother me really. I didn’t make that call. So.”

Stetson Bennett feels that it’s not fair to Henden Hooker to speak about his season in a what-could-have-been sort of way.

The Georgia football quarterback went on to say that “it doesn’t bother” him that he’s getting hate for beating him out as a Heisman Trophy candidate.

As Bennett said, he “didn’t make that call.”

He’s certainly right in that regard.

Hooker had the better statistical year and had more Heisman Trophy-worthy moments.

But people also need to lay off of Stetson Bennett, who is arguably one of the most successful college quarterbacks we’ve ever seen.

Both things can be true.